East High to induct athletes to its Hall of Fame

WATERLOO -- The East High 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Feb. 17. There will be an inductee ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Upper East High gymnasium prior to the varsity basketball game.

The East High Athletic Hall of Fame induction recognition will take place in between the sophomore and varsity basketball games versus Cedar Rapids Washington.

The following East High School alumni will be inducted into the 2021 East High School Athletic Hall of Fame:

Todd Clayter (1972-1976)

Cortez McGhee (1986-1990)

Kyven Gadson (2006-2010)

Haley Eckerman (2007-2011)

