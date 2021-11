WATERLOO — The Waterloo East High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame award. Deadline is Dec. 15. Submit nominations to East High School Athletic Department, 214 High Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.

The award ceremony will take place Feb. 11 at halftime during the East vs. Dubuque Hempstead game.

Nominees must be East graduates. For more information, contact Tim Moses at (319) 433-2475.

