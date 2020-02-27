East High Army JROTC honored

WATERLOO — The Trojan Cadets of East High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps earned the highest level of achievement given by the United States Army for overall performance during their JROTC Program for Accreditation inspection. With a 95.25% overall rating, the East High JROTC program earned Honor Unit with Distinction.
Army JROTC units that earn the Honor Unit with Distinction status have the opportunity for its cadets to apply for an appointment to our nation’s military academies: West Point, Annapolis, Air Force Academy and Coast Guard Academy with a JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction nomination.