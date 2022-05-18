East Bremer Diner to close after two decades of serving food to community

WAVERLY — After 21 years in business, the East Bremer Diner is closing its doors May 29.

“We’ve always brought the community together by serving food," owner and operator Matt Lamos said.

He said he made the choice willingly, but it's a bittersweet decision.

“There’s a lot of factors that play into the timing decision,” Lamos said. “It wasn’t just a COVID decision, it wasn’t anything. It’s just timing and a feeling that I’ve had for a while, and everything kind of aligned.”

Lamos said he didn’t want to make the decision during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, because it would be hard for someone else to start a business. He said there is a lot of interest in someone else buying the building because it’s big, a prime location and it's relatively inexpensive.

During the pandemic, Lamos said, his staff was resilient and the community was supportive.

One of his favorite memories is a bingo night the staff led during the pandemic. Beer listings were erased on a chalkboard, and were replaced by a bingo board. The diner then sent out bingo cards over Facebook to customers and played the game on Facebook Live. Lamos said he was thankful for the community’s support.

“[Customers] could’ve just sat back and just played bingo, but we had more people buy more food from us than they ever bought before,” Lamos said. “I think people ordered more food than they could eat, just so they could support us. It was crazy.”

Customers continue to support the diner in its final days, and Lamos said his employees are continuing to work hard until the end. One of the factors that fell into place, he said, was there never has been a better time for his employees because they are employable anywhere. Although the staff received the closing message a month ago they’ve been working harder than ever, saying, “this is how this team goes out.”

“I’m not worried about anyone not landing on their feet,” Lamos said. “We have done a good job in the past years that hopefully our track record speaks really loudly for how much we care about each other and the community.”

Lamos said he hasn’t decided what he will do after the diner closes, but will take June and July to spend time with his three kids, all under six years old. But he said he will probably get back into action in August, because he can’t sit still for long.

“If I do something in this industry … I won’t have a big role,” Lamos said. “I love the industry, I believe in the industry, and I think this industry in Waverly, in the Cedar Valley, is just going to absolutely thrive over the coming years.”

