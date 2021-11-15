'Earth is a House of Stories' features Native artists at University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art

CEDAR FALLS – Works by historical and contemporary Native American artists are being showcased at the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art.

“The Earth is a House of Stories” features numerous pieces from the permanent art collection and will be open from Dec. 2-15 in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room at the gallery, located in the Kamerick Art Building.

“In the 21 years I’ve been here, these pieces have never been show together. Some of the pieces have never been show, some might have been a part of other exhibitions, but they haven’t been shown all at one time before. It was interesting going so deep into the collection to bring out this artwork for students and the public to enjoy,” said Darrell Taylor, UNI Gallery of Art director.

Taylor co-curated the show with UNI alumna Angela Waseskuk. The exhibition also incorporates pieces from the UNI Museum. The title is taken from N. Scott Momaday’s book, “Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land.” Momaday (Kiowa) is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and poet and recipient of a 2007 National Medal of Arts.

A watercolor painting of a dancer by Percy Tsisete Sandy (Zuni), for example, was removed from a storage drawer in the collection to be placed in the public eye for the first time, Taylor said. Sandy, who died in 1974 Taos, N.M., was known for a “loose and natural style” using bright colors in a nearly translucent manner.

Five George Longfish acrylic paintings on paper and canvas are housed in the permanent collection, and Taylor was thrilled to be able to exhibit pieces by the artist. Longfish (Seneca/Tuscarora) is an internationally known First Nations artist, curator and professor emeritus at the University of California (Davis).

His paintings are often brightly colored with text and assemblage. Featured in the UNI show, “Bag a Red Heart for Valentine” features Native imagery and spirit animals, as well as two boxes of Sweetheart candy hearts. A second Longfish work is titled “I Wanna Dance with the Rosebud Sioux this Summer.”

“Red Laughter,” acrylic on linen, by nationally-known artist Duane Slick, a Waterloo native, is on display in the gallery collection. A major show featuring Slick’s art was on display this fall and recently closed at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls. Slick, a UNI graduate, is a professor at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, R.I. He belongs to the Meskwaki Nation in Iowa through his father, and through his mother, the Ho-Chunk Nation in Nebraska.

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith’s contemporary abstract oil-on-canvas painting, “Alphabet,” is on display Smith (Salish/Kootenai) is known for her work “that addresses myths of her ancestors in the context of current issues facing Native Americans,” according to the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Taylor also chose a ceramic reduction-fired black ware pot with designs, created by Sheila Arch (Cherokee) for the exhibition. Works on loan from the UNI Museum Director Robert Waseskuk and co-curator Angela Waseskuk include objects by artists Maria Martinez (San Ildefonso Pueblo), Joe Campbell (Musqueam/Salish), Wendy Red Star (Crow) and Leonard YoungBear (Meskwaki).

In August, the gallery hosted the UNI and Meskwaki Tribal Council Mission Stewardship Festivities. The event also featured a performance by world champion Fancy Dancer Larry Yazzie (Meskwaki/Dine).

In addition to providing an opportunity for students to repeatedly view and study various artwork on display for course work, showcasing the works is part of a university-wide effort to adopt a Land Stewardship statement “while continuing to build and honor respectful and nourishing partnerships with the Meskwaki Nation and Native people in Iowa.”

Showcasing these works is part of a university-wide effort to adopt a university Land Stewardship Statement while continuing to build and honor respectful and nourishing partnerships with the Meskwaki Nation and Native people in Iowa.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Admission is free. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distance while in the gallery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.