Early Waterloo Mayors topic at CV Historical Society meeting

WATERLOO -- The Jan. 25 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting will feature Tim Kuhlmann's presentation on "Early Waterloo Mayors." Due to scheduling conflicts, the topic is a change from what was previously announced.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Grout Museum, 503 South St. Parking is in the upper lot off South Street. All programs are open to the public. Refreshments will follow the meeting. Face masks are encouraged. Attendance is free.

New members may attend; call Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019 for membership information and details on upcoming programs.

Kuhlmann retired last year as an assistant librarian in the reference department at the Waterloo Public Library. He is currently vice president of the Cedar Valley Historical Society.

