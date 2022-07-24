 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Early morning departures returning to Waterloo airport

  • 0
020617mp-Waterloo-Airport-PROGRESS-2

Travelers pick up baggage at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- American Airlines is adjusting its schedule at the Waterloo Regional Airport to bring back early morning departures beginning on Sept. 8.

There will be three departing Chicago flights at 7 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. The 7 a.m. flight leaves daily, the 11:55 a.m. flight is everyday except Tuesday and Wednesday, and the 4:44 p.m. flight is Saturdays only.

Scheduled air service is an important economic development component to continue improving the Cedar Valley’s overall economy," Mayor Quentin Hart said. "This early morning departure will be an excellent complement to the late morning flight scheduled for 11:55 a.m.” 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News