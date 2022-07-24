Early morning departures returning to Waterloo airport

WATERLOO -- American Airlines is adjusting its schedule at the Waterloo Regional Airport to bring back early morning departures beginning on Sept. 8.

There will be three departing Chicago flights at 7 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. The 7 a.m. flight leaves daily, the 11:55 a.m. flight is everyday except Tuesday and Wednesday, and the 4:44 p.m. flight is Saturdays only.

Scheduled air service is an important economic development component to continue improving the Cedar Valley’s overall economy," Mayor Quentin Hart said. "This early morning departure will be an excellent complement to the late morning flight scheduled for 11:55 a.m.”