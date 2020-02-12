Early foundries subject of history talk
Early foundries subject of history talk

WATERLOO -- Local historian Orrin Miller will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 25 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting.

Although Orrin works on his own research, many of his articles on early residents and old businesses can be found at the Grout Museum’s library and in the Waterloo Public Library’s local history room. He has also been published in “Engineers & Engines” and “Vintage Tractor Digest” magazines.

Orrin’s presentation is on early foundries. The word “foundry” refers to a factory that specializes in metal casting.

The presentation will be at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St., Waterloo, at 7 pm. Refreshments will be served after the presentation. All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.

New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.

