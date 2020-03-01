Early Founders program helps students launch businesses

CEDAR FALLS — Business success needs more than a great idea.
Success comes from hard work, patience and perseverance, said Laurie Watje, associate director of the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at the University of Northern Iowa.
For more than a decade, she has helped budding entrepreneurs use JPEC’s services to turn ideas into viable enterprises.
One of the center’s newer initiatives is the Early Founders Program. The eight-week summer immersion helps participants focus on their business startup or idea.
The program grew out of a desire to replicate experiences provided by business accelerator experiences at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa State University in Ames and Drake University in Des Moines, said Watje.
“(We) wanted to make something like that happen here — provide a program that would allow students to spend the summer months really focused on developing their business and growing it,” she explained.
One of the biggest challenges is financing, Watje added. It’s tough for students to devote time and energy to developing businesses, because many return home for the summer so they can work and earn money for school expenses.
However, launching a new business requires intense focus, she said. As a result, participants must commit fully for the entire eight weeks.
“They are not allowed to have a day job; they have to be up here. No classes either,” said Watje. “To make this happen here, we pay each student as they hit benchmarks, up to $5,000 per individual and $10,000 per team.”
These stipends are funded by the R.J. McElroy Trust, Veridian Credit Union and donors Ben and Kayla Frein.
In return, students must make steady and measurable progress on their business plans, customer research, product analysis, market forecasting and more.
Each day starts at 8 a.m., with classroom sessions devoted to honing various business skills. Attention is paid to things like mapping out “sprints,” or short-term goals; scrum sessions, where issues and possible solutions are discussed; roundtables with CEOs from established area businesses; and one-on-one business coaching.
Using these lessons, students regularly revise and refine their business pitches and deliver them to a variety of audiences. Teams also received offices in the R.J. McElroy Student Business Incubator.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals provided program content and advice. This included a variety of Cedar Valley entrepreneurs, such as Andy Fuchtman of Sidecar Coffee, Kris Boettger of Barn Happy and Mark Kittrell of Eagle View Partners.
“So many people were willing to come and spend significant time talking to students about how they developed and worked on their businesses, from the good to the bad to the ugly,” said Watje.
The program also received ongoing support from Keevin O’Rourke, a 2016 UNI graduate.
O’Rourke, a former JPEC incubator tenant, advised Watje on curriculum. He suggested materials from Fluent Studio, a company that evaluates a startup’s “innovation risk.”
Beth McKeon, Fluent Studio founder and CEO, developed the company at the Iowa Startup Accelerator in Iowa City. The company’s “Fluency Score” uses a complex algorithm to assess 300 data points and determine a startup’s viability.
With the score, founders can use other Fluent tools to address risks and maximize strengths.
O’Rourke joined the Fluent staff as chief strategy officer and was on site during summer 2019 to serve as an Early Founders Program mentor.
“It was a cool full circle that he came and helped us launch the first program,” said Watje. “He’ll be here again to help us this year.”
The pilot group included five business teams with emphases that run the gamut, from apparel to women’s health.
Jessica Wise’s White & Yellow T-Shirt Co. is among those that continue to utilize JPEC incubator space.
Wise is a senior majoring in marketing and used the Early Founders Program to establish a solid brand image and draft a product development and promotion plan.
Ross Vande Voort developed his mobile app company, Voortechs, through the program. The mathematics major graduated in December.
Vande Voort’s original idea was to develop a product that would help golfers track their scores and statistics. To complete customer discovery, he went to metro area courses and talked to golfers, asking how they tracked their information.
What Vande Voort learned was that most golfers weren’t particularly interested in switching from paper to an app.
However, Vande Voort’s openness to shifting markets meant he didn’t have to abandon his idea altogether, said Watje.
“One of the first questions we ask founders is, ‘How married are you to the idea?’ … Ross couldn’t find anybody who would say they’d use this — nobody,” said Watje.
Through the customer discovery process, Vande Voort did learn there was another market for his idea: coaches from universities with ranking golf teams.
“By getting out and talking to people, Ross discovered it’s a big headache for (golf) coaches to track and monitor the stats for everyone on their teams; those players and coaches are his market,” said Watje.
Customer discovery also pushed founder Akanksha Sahni to make a significant change to her business idea.
Her original plan was for her company, FlourishPak, to provide subscription boxes to women during menstruation. The boxes would include items focused on improving everything from physical to emotional well being.
However, the overwhelming majority of Sahni’s prospective customers said their primary need related to issues of online bullying. As a result, her focus shifted to a product offering in that vein.
Now in its second year, the Early Founders Program is recruiting students for summer 2020. As with the first session, selection will be highly competitive, said Watje.
JPEC will post entrepreneurial workshops March 27 and April 3. Upon completion of the workshops, prospective Early Founders Program participants will gain access to the summer 2020 application.
“It’s open to any UNI student, any major,” said Watje. “We want them to still be a student in (fall 2020), because we want them to stay involved. We want them to retain an office in the incubator, so we can continue working with them and help them develop their idea.”