Early Founders program helps students launch businesses

“They are not allowed to have a day job; they have to be up here. No classes either,” said Watje. “To make this happen here, we pay each student as they hit benchmarks, up to $5,000 per individual and $10,000 per team.”

These stipends are funded by the R.J. McElroy Trust, Veridian Credit Union and donors Ben and Kayla Frein.

In return, students must make steady and measurable progress on their business plans, customer research, product analysis, market forecasting and more.

Each day starts at 8 a.m., with classroom sessions devoted to honing various business skills. Attention is paid to things like mapping out “sprints,” or short-term goals; scrum sessions, where issues and possible solutions are discussed; roundtables with CEOs from established area businesses; and one-on-one business coaching.

Using these lessons, students regularly revise and refine their business pitches and deliver them to a variety of audiences. Teams also received offices in the R.J. McElroy Student Business Incubator.

Area businesses, organizations and individuals provided program content and advice. This included a variety of Cedar Valley entrepreneurs, such as Andy Fuchtman of Sidecar Coffee, Kris Boettger of Barn Happy and Mark Kittrell of Eagle View Partners.