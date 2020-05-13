Early childhood education supporter Donna Harman dies at 94

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Donna Harman showed up when she got behind a cause.

That was especially true of the retired teacher’s alma mater, the University of Northern Iowa, and its work with early childhood education.

In the early 1990s, Harman contacted the Regents Center for Early Developmental Education at UNI “to find out what was going on” in the field and get involved, recalled its founding director Judith Finkelstein. She ended up serving on the center’s leadership council and on the Freeburg Early Childhood Program’s advisory council.

“What I know about Donna is she loved learning,” said Finkelstein. As a member of the groups, “she asked questions, she entered into our discussion and gave us ideas.”

Harman died Friday at age 94. The Waterloo native began working as an elementary teacher following her 1947 graduation from UNI. She and her husband, Eldred, and their two children lived in Waterloo and Iowa Falls before his career took them to Perry.