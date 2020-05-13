Early childhood education supporter Donna Harman dies at 94

WATERLOO — Donna Harman showed up when she got behind a cause.
That was especially true of the retired teacher’s alma mater, the University of Northern Iowa, and its work with early childhood education.
In the early 1990s, Harman contacted the Regents Center for Early Developmental Education at UNI “to find out what was going on” in the field and get involved, recalled its founding director Judith Finkelstein. She ended up serving on the center’s leadership council and on the Freeburg Early Childhood Program’s advisory council.
“What I know about Donna is she loved learning,” said Finkelstein. As a member of the groups, “she asked questions, she entered into our discussion and gave us ideas.”
Harman died Friday at age 94. The Waterloo native began working as an elementary teacher following her 1947 graduation from UNI. She and her husband, Eldred, and their two children lived in Waterloo and Iowa Falls before his career took them to Perry.
“She was very interested in doing anything she could to promote the enhancement of quality education for young children,” said the Rev. Cathy Young, who had her early career as a teacher in common with Harman. “I think she was very intelligent, she was thoughtful and she was visionary — especially in the area of early childhood education.”
They first met when Harman and her husband returned to Waterloo in the late 1980s upon his retirement.
“I really thought she was a pioneer and champion of childhood education,” added Young. “She taught both before and after her marriage to Eldred.”
Betty Zan, another former director of the Regents Center for Early Developmental Education, cited the generosity and philanthropy of Harman and her husband, who died in 2011.
“She’s a wonderful person,” said Zan, an associate professor at UNI. “So kind and caring, and she and Eldred were such big supporters of UNI. And her heart was really in early childhood education.”
Harman and her husband also provided support for the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center; the McLeod Center and UNI athletics; and his alma mater, Iowa State University. In addition, she had served as a past director of UNI’s Alumni Association Board and on the UNI Foundation Board.
“There’s a lot of folks who are generous with their resources but don’t really engage with us,” said Andrea Elliott, a senior regional director of development for the foundation.
Not only was Harman involved, she was “one of those really engaged board members,” added Elliott. “She really offered valuable insight and was really always engaged in the conversations.”
Harman served on the foundation board for more than a decade, leaving the role about seven years ago.
Around the same time Harman moved into Friendship Village and became less active in the community, including the church she had belonged to most of her life, First Presbyterian in Waterloo.
“Soon after, she was not able to come to worship as frequently,” said the Rev. Amy Wiles. Still, she remained engaged, asking about the church and its members when Wiles or others visited. “Even though she couldn’t come, I think she felt connected and we felt connected to her.”
A private family graveside service was held Monday at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Obituaries in the Courier today, May 10, 2020
Dennis L. Rekers
(1963-2020)
Dennis L. Rekers passed away May 5, 2020. Born January 5, 1963, son of Verna Cagley and Donald Rekers. Attended Dunkerton school. Most recently employed by Community Motors. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandy, brother Larry, and sister-in-law, Sandy. Survived by sons Mitch (Jenna) of Allison and Zach of Evansdale, sisters Marsha (Earl) Goosen of Kansas and Cindy (Jerry) Kemmer of Waterloo and granddaughters Analena and Braylee. His body has been cremated.
SERVICE NOTICE: JoAnn M. Minter
CEDAR FALLS -- JoAnn Mary Minter, 71, died April 28. Celebrate Life Iowa is in charge of arrangements for cremation. There will be no funeral. Interment will be In Highland Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis., at a later date.
SERVICE NOTICE: Lawrence E. Kehoe
Lawrence “Larry” E. Kehoe, 81, passed away peacefully May 2 in Southlake, Texas. Celebration of life to be held in St. Louis, Mo. at a later date. Please share condolences at www.kriegshausermortuary.com.
Helen L. Schumacher
(1920-2020)
SUMNER — Helen Louise Schumacher, 100, of Sumner, died Thursday, May 7, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
She was born Feb. 2, 1920, on the family farm in rural Sumner, daughter of Otto and Amanda (Pries) Schumacher. Helen was educated in a one-room school. Helen spent her career in the kitchen at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. After retiring, she began babysitting for area families.
Survivors: two nephews, Steve (RaNae) Rosenow of Pleasant Hill and Robert Rosenow of Merkel, Texas; two great-nephews, Justin (Mandy) Rosenow of Urbandale, and Brian Rosenow of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; a great-niece, Jennifer Rosenow of Des Moines; three great-great-nieces, Asia Brewer, and Clementine and Poppy Rosenow; and close friends, Donna and Clarion Winzenburg.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Norma Rosenow Peterson; two brothers-in-law, Reuben Rosenow and George Peterson; and niece-in-law, Donna Rosenow.
Services: Gaveside services will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, at St. Paul’s U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Sumner. Private family viewing will be held at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner.
Memorials: to the Hillcrest Home, 915 W. First St., Sumner, IA 50674.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Helen enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, shopping, and spending time with her best friends, Donna and Clarion Winzenburg. She enjoyed her two trips to Texas in the winter to visit her sister, Norma, and her husband. Helen has lived at the Hillcrest Campus since 2004.
Richard D. Mingus
(1937-2020)
WATERLOO — Richard Dean Mingus, 83, of Waterloo, died May 4 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Ervin and Nettie Mae Mingus. He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1955. Richard served in the U.S. Navy. He was married to Joyce Brunko in Waterloo. She died in 1998. In 1999, Richard married Jean Tomlinson.
He worked at John Deere for 33 years, retiring in 1996. Richard was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
Survivors: his wife, Jean; two sons, Dennis (Diana) and John Mingus of Des Moines; a daughter, Cindy (Tim) Cox; a brother, DeWayne; two sisters, Doris and Norma; two grandchildren, Crystal Mingus and Chris Neipert; and two great-grandchildren, Danica and Dakota.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife; a brother, Donald; and two sisters, Katherine and Helen.
Services: Services will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, IA, is assisting the family.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling to Hawaii, and going on cruises.
Mark Magalsky
(1963-2020)
WATERLOO — Mark Magalsky, 56, of Crystal Beach, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 5, at home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1963, in Dubuque, son of Keith and Shirley Weiss Magalsky. His family moved to Waterloo in 1969 where he graduated from West High School in 1981. Mark was an active Boy Scout. He attended the University of Northern Iowa. Mark had a disc jockey business in Waterloo before moving to Florida to start Tampa’s first drive-through coffee shop. He then started a landscape business and was most recently a property manager.
Survivors: his mother of Waterloo; a son, Jack of Florida; a brother, Kevin (Marty) Magalsky of Hillsboro, Wis.; two sisters, Teresa (Dan) Walden of Sulphur Rock, Ark., and Susan (Jon) Nephew of Spring Hill, Tenn.; and seven nieces and nephews, Justin (Kendra) Walden, Luke (Bailey) Magalsky, Rachael (Hayden) Sowers, Abby (Peter) Simon, James (McKinley) Walden, Nicholas Nephew and Austin Nephew.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date; inurnment in Button Cemetery, Tunbridge, Vt.
Memorials: A Gofundme page has been established for his son, Jack. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Morris R. Kratz
(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS—Morris Robert Kratz, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 5, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born May 11, 1926, in Cresco, son of Rollie and Amy (Moe) Kratz. Morris married Barbara Ann Krebs on Oct. 14, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She died March 26, 2018.
Morris was a graduate of Harmony High School in Harmony, Minn. He worked for many years in radio and television sales and service, and was owner of Kratz TV Sales & Service in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Morris was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and the Cedar Falls Historical Society. He volunteered at the Ice House Museum and was part of the preservation committee for the Behrens-Rapp Filling Station, both in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: a son, Jeffrey Kratz of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Trudy (Scott) Sweet of Cedar Falls; a grandson, Zachary Sweet of Cedar Falls; a sister, Corinne Thienes of Black Duck, Minn.; nieces, Pam Caldwell and Leslie Roberts; nephews, Andy Thienes and Brad Kratz, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Kratz, of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Rodney Kratz; three brothers, Ferdinand and Hadwin in infancy, and Lyle Kratz; and a brother-in-law, Walter Thienes.
Services: Private graveside services will be at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, Nazareth Lutheran Church, or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Morris enjoyed traveling, going to flea markets and auctions, collecting cool stuff, especially antique radios, and going to car shows. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and could be counted on to tell a good joke.
Richard S. Klingaman
(1926-2020)
WATERLOO—Richard “Dick” Stewart (Fleming) Klingaman passed from this earth into heaven Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Friendship Village Pavilion.
Dick was born October 13, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa, to R.S. and Ruth (Klingaman) Fleming. Most of his childhood he lived in Pomona, California, then he came back to live with his uncle and aunt, Earl and Edna Klingaman in Waterloo, where they shared the love of farming, raising hogs and cattle.
He graduated from Orange High School in 1944. At age 18, he entered the United States Army serving in World War II Pacific Theater. He was on the second wave of troops to disembark at Nagasaki, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Following the service, he attended McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, for two years, then returned to the Iowa farm and he legally changed his last name to Klingaman to continue farming with (now father and mother) Earl and Edna Belle.
He married Donna Jean Tannreuther in June 1949 at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and they raised three children, Steve, Soo and Kris. Dick and Jean were married over 50 years before her death April 21, 2000.
He married Mary Kay McDonald in August 2003, and they enjoyed the love of a blended family.
Dick earned many farming awards for his crops and purebred Duroc hogs. In 1957, he was selected as Outstanding Young Farmer of Black Hawk County. He showed many Grand Champion Duroc hogs at the Iowa State Fair, Minneapolis State Fair, National Duroc Congress and National Barrow Show. He was awarded the Iowa Pork Producers Seed Stock Award and inducted into the Iowa Duroc Breeders Hall of Fame. In 1974, Dick and family hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz on the farm. Dick was especially proud to receive the Iowa Century Farm Award for the continued ownership of farmland in his family for more than 100 years.
While he was successful at farming, he didn’t stop there. As an entrepreneur, he developed and built: Timberline, an 80-home condominium development, Goose Creek Truck Stop at Highways 63 and 20, Stow Away Storage, a 500-unit self-storage facility, and Ekho Ridge Townhomes, a 51-home condo complex, all located on the Waterloo original family farm.
In 1986 Dick was named Waterloo Citizen of the Year. Dick was awarded the prestigious WCF Courier Cedar Valley Award 8 over 80 in 2012 for his contributions to the community.
Dick was a lifetime member of the Church of the Brethren. He served his community by being a Sunday School superintendent 18 years, Black Hawk County 4-H leader, National Cattle Congress 40-year member where he served as president and chairman of the board, member of Black Hawk County Republicans and Republicans of Iowa, member of Black Hawk County Board of Health, Iowa Duroc Association and NE Iowa Swine Testing Association.
Dick leaves behind a legacy of loving Christ, and a family that will forever miss him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay of Waterloo; son, Steve (Deb) Klingaman of Waterloo; daughter, Soo Greiman of Hudson; daughter, Kris (Dave Albrecht) Klingaman of Fairbank; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; stepchildren, Vicki (Leon) Aden of Iowa City, Mary Scourick of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Scott (Kathryn) McDonald of Waterloo; 5 stepgrandchildren; 2 stepgreat-grandchildren; 3 nieces; a nephew; and many California cousins.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Klingaman; mother, Ruth Ohler; mother and father, Edna Belle and Earl Klingaman; a brother, Donald Fleming; brother- and sister-in-law, Robert and Charlotte Tannreuther; a nephew and his wife, Bill and Liz Tannreuther; and a niece, Lynn Tannreuther.
A family service will take place with interment in Orange Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, Black Hawk County 4-H Foundation, Hudson FFA, or the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Darrel D. Hoppenworth
(1932-2020)
WAVERLY—Darrel D. Hoppenworth, 87, of Waverly, died Friday, May 8, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
He was born Sept. 30, 1932, in Bremer County, son of Lillian (Rover) and Herold Hoppenworth. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1951, and worked as a mechanic for Bruns Garage. On July 5, 1953, Darrel married Marlene Nolte at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She died in December 2019.
In 1957 Darrel began his career with Carnation. He started in fleet maintenance, worked up to plant engineer and retired in 1991. He was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survivors: a son, Scott (Cindy) Hoppenworth of Waverly; four grandchildren, Andrew (Erin Mulcahy) Hoppenworth of Palm Beach Garden, Fla., Jordan (Mara) Hoppenworth of Davenport, Nicole (Wendy Keely) Miller of Davenport and Ashley Miller of Waverly; two great-grandchildren, Leia Hoppenworth and Caroline Christian; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolte of Waverly; and special nieces, Christie and Linda.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Marlene; his parents; and a grandson, Dustin Hoppenworth.
Services: According to his wishes, Darrel’s body has been cremated. A private family remembrance will be held later with inurnment of both Darrel and Marlene’s cremains in Harlington Cemetery. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550 Chicago, IL, 60631, or the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Marlene and Darrel traveled and camped throughout the United States, most notably to Alaska, Colorado, and 12 years wintering in Apache Junction, Ariz. They also had a permanent camping spot in Elkader for several years. Darrel’s favorite hobbies included wood carving and stained-glass projects.
Gary E. Henderson
(1940-2020)
EVANSDALE — Gary Eugene Henderson, 79 of Evansdale, died at home on Friday, May 8.
He was born Dec. 17, 1940, in La Crosse, Wis., son of Adolf and Julia (Erickson) Henderson. Gary worked at John Deere for more than 20 years, retiring in 2001.
Gary was a member of the Black Hawk County Street Machines and a member of the Local UAW 838.
Survivors: a son, Tim Henderson; a daughter, Crystal Henderson; a sister, Florence Redig, and a brother, Orvin (Virginia) Henderson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Joe and Julius; and sisters, Mabel and Marion.
Services: Services will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
He loved watching all westerns, especially “Gunsmoke” or John Wayne. Gary also enjoyed classic cars. He was known by those who loved him as having a heart of gold.
Donna W. Harman
(1925-2020)
WATERLOO—Donna W Harman, 94, of Waterloo, Iowa, entered eternal Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born August 13, 1925, to Ernest Eugene and Florence Dorothy Besh Wheeler. Donna grew up in Waterloo and graduated from West High in 1943 and UNI with a BA in childhood education in 1947.
Donna married Eldred J. Harman on June 24, 1950, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo; he died September 30, 2011. Eldred and Donna have two children, James R. Harman of Clear Lake and Jayne (David) Hintz of Lowden. They also have two grandchildren, Aaron Hintz and fiancé Jenny Valliere of Cedar Rapids and Sarah (Carson) Wells of Leland, North Carolina.
Donna taught elementary school in Beloit, Wisconsin, Cedar Rapids, Iowa Falls, and Waterloo. She was a pioneer in, and champion of, early childhood education. Donna served on the UNI Foundation, the UNI Alumni Board, UNI College of Education Advisory Committee, and the Regents Center for Early Development Education Leadership Council.
Donna and Eldred left a lasting impact on their community through their philanthropic generosity. Together they established scholarships at UNI and veterinary scholarships at Iowa State University, loyally supported the UNI Foundation including the UNI-Dome, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, and the McLeod Center. They supported numerous initiatives in Waterloo and First Presbyterian Church, where Donna had been a member for 83 years. She also served as a deacon for the church. Donna was a lifelong member of PEO Chapter KS. Donna and Eldred enjoyed traveling and traveled all over the world together. Donna also enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and spending time with her family.
Donna is survived by her son, James; daughter, Jayne; and her grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jane (Bob) Nagel of Denver‚ Colorado; sisters-in-law Elaine Harman of Mason City, Iowa, and Nadine Harman of Roseville, California; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three brothers-in-law.
Private family graveside services will take place at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, a recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home’s website following the service on Monday. First Presbyterian of Waterloo will play one of Donna’s favorite hymns on their carillon Wednesday, May 13, at noon. You may visit the church Facebook page at that time to hear the hymn and observe a moment of remembrance and prayer. https://www.facebook.com/fpcwaterloo/.
Friends who wish may direct memorials to: Waterloo First Presbyterian Church, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, UNI Foundation, or ISU Foundation. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at https://www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Calvin L. Crail
(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Calvin Lester Crail, 93, formerly of Cedar Falls and Fort Madison, died April 30 at Harmony House Healthcare Center in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Ottumwa, son of Oscar and Gertrude (Barnes) Crail. Calvin married Gloria Cramer on Feb. 28, 1948, in Ottumwa. She died March 2, 2019. Calvin graduated from Albia High School in 1944 and served in China in the 6th Marine Division Intelligence Section during World War II. He later graduated from Tri-State University in Indiana with a degree in mechanical cngineering.
Calvin was a licensed professional engineer in Iowa for many years, working for several firms, including the Iowa Ordinance Plant, retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in both Fort Madison and Cedar Falls.
Survivors: six daughters, Roxanna Crail of Keokuk, Dorinda (Thomas) Pounds of Cedar Falls, Arlanda (Greg) Crail-Sylvey of Olympia, Wash., Kimbra Wilson of Fort Madison, Jolene (Don) Westland of Ketchikan, Alaska, and Letitia (Dan Poggenpohl) Williams of Robins; seven grandchildren, Jason, Carissa, Jessica, Crailen, Colleen, Nathan and Robert; and eight great-grandchildren, Anthony, Brooklyn, Camille, Sara, Amara, Korbin, Jaelynn and Kyra.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.
Services: Private graveside services were at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.
Mary Ann Cornelius
(1939-2020)
JANESVILLE – Mary Ann Cornelius, 80, of Janesville died Monday, May 4, at home.
She was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Grundy County, daughter of Frank and Marie (Gelder) Cornelius. She earned her CNA certificate from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo and worked as a nursing assistant in area nursing homes and hospitals. She was employed for 10 years with the Washington State Veterans Home, retiring in August 2011, after 40 years of CNA work.
Survivors: five sons, Bob (Cindy) Bentley of Janesville, Rod (Kim) Bentley of Oklahoma, Roger (Suzie) Bentley of Thornton, Colo., Dana (Emma) McFarlane of Swisher, and Jason (Cara) McFarlane of St. Augustine, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marlyn (Sue) Cornelius of Cedar Falls and Larry Cornelius of Janesville; four sisters, Arleen (Jim) Burkhardt of Cedar Falls, Ardis Matson of Janesville, Darlys (Jerry) Dietrick of New Hartford, and Frankie Knight of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: two daughters, Marilyn Webber, and one in infancy; a son-in-law, Dennis Webber; a granddaughter, Amanda Bentley; and a brother, Arnold Cornelius.
Services: No services are being planned at this time; inurnment at a later date in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Carroll G. Conklin
(1929-2020)
Carroll George Conklin, 91, of Independence, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 27, 2020.
Carroll was born on January 20, 1929, at the family home located on the curve near Winthrop, Iowa. He was the son of George and Alta (Deke) Conklin. Carroll graduated from Independence High School in 1948. Carroll’s football achievements included the All-WaMac team, the Iowa Daily Press Association’s all-state football team and the Des Moines Register all-state team as a senior.
Carroll met the love of his life, Marian Alice Jackson, while in high school. They were married at the Little Brown Church on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950. Carroll and Marian were blessed to recently celebrate 70 years of marriage.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marian, five children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandsons, with the ninth arriving this summer. His children include Julie (Mike) Rokes of Dike, Gwen (Dean) Paulsen of Waverly, Kirk (Luann) Conklin of Strawberry Point, Craig (Deb) Conklin of Aiken, South Carolina and Chris (Steve) Morine of Reinbeck. Also surviving him are sister-in-laws Harriette Heiserman of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Jill Jackson of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and Audrey Conklin of Independence, Iowa, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Conklin, as well as numerous in-laws.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the family or given to the Buchanan County Conservation Board, Cedar Valley Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.
Allison Marie Anderson
(1992-2020)
WATERLOO — Allison Marie Anderson, 28, died Monday, April 27, of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 16, 1992, in Waterloo, daughter of Gregory R. Anderson and Teresa Gage.
Allison graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2011, and worked for Ansborough Hy-Vee Waterloo in customer service-courtesy.
Survivors: Gregory R. Anderson, (Cheryl Nie) Waterloo, Teresa M. Gage (Vernie) Elk Run Heights, brother-Aaron R. Anderson Waterloo, stepbrothers Zac L. Gage, Nic M. Gage Cedar Falls, grandparents-Grovner W. Foote, Brooklyn Park MN, Lois J. Johnson, Waterloo, stepgrandparents Leo and Carol Gage, Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: grandparents, Harold and Donna Anderson, and stepgrandfather Bob Johnson
Allison enjoyed her job at Hy-Vee. She loved movies, music, hanging out with her friends, her church, was involved in 5K events and loved her dog.
Graveside service are Tuesday, May 12th at 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories, Waterloo, IA.
Bette A. Boss
(1924-2020)
CEDAR FALLS—Bette A. Boss, 96, of Cedar Falls and formerly Waterloo, died April 24 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born April 19, 1924, in Eldora, daughter of Bascum and Nellie (Drury) Reece. Bette graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1942 and received a business degree from Gates Business College. She married Donald Boss on April 25, 1946, in Waterloo; he died April 6, 2007.
She was a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors: three sons, Terry (Susan) Boss of Florida, Brian Boss of Cedar Falls, and Dan (Lynda) Boss of Dallas, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Brent, Bridget, Brock, Bradley, Bryce, Jennifer, Jeremiah, Brieanna, and Brett; 13 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Martha Boss.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Donald; and son, Randy Boss.
Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service was held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Bette loved and enjoyed her extended family, cooking, and gardening whether at her home or her cabin. She was also a movie lover her whole life.
Ethel M. Ackerman
(1921-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Ethel M. Ackerman, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 13, 1921, in Grundy County, daughter of Melvin K. and Margarethea (Stoehr) Fletcher. She married John W. Ackerman on April 13, 1941, in Cedar Falls. He died Sept. 18, 1987.
She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1938 and attended ISTC (UNI). She was employed as a secretary, bookkeeper, and supervisor of the mail center at the University of Northern Iowa for 32 years, retiring Jan. 1, 1985. She was a charter member of Valley View Baptist Church and later joined Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She served on the UNI Credit Union Board; was a member of the Iowa and National Association of Education Office Personnel, Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, and Business Professional Women’s Club.
Survivors: a daughter, Jackie (Duane) Wulf of Hudson; a son, Kurt (Cindy) Ackerman of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Randy (Jenifer) Wulf, Trevor (Sue) Wulf, Wendy Sherard, Derek (Dresden) Wulf, Manda (Wade) Gibson, Summer Boes, Nathan (Richelle) Ackerman, Nick (Rachel) Ackerman; 24 great-grandchildren, Colton, Chris, Melanie and Taryn Wulf, Taylor, Tannor and Trey Wulf, Cade, Connor, Catie and Casey Sherard, Aubrey and Claire Wulf, Daulton, Dylan, Dakota and Alani Gibson, Emma, John and Izzy Boes, Mason, Grayer and Finn Ackerman, Reid Ackerman; and a great-great-granddaughter, Lilith Minnick.
Preceded in death by: a son, Richard Ackerman; three sisters, Edna Billman and two at birth; a brother, Wilbur Fletcher; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Ackerman.
Services: Due to the pandemic, public services will not be held at this time. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at a later date in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to NewAldaya Lifescapes, Nazareth Lutheran Church, or charity of choice.
Online condolencest at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Her greatest joy in life was sharing in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent the last 10 years of her life in independent living at NewAldaya Lifescapes, socializing with her friends. There are a lot of fond memories for all of her 98 plus years.
Donald L. Cary
(1969-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Donald L. Cary, 50, died Monday, May 4, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 18, 1969, in Cedar Falls, son of Rodney Cary and Nancy Terabayza. He attended Cedar Falls High School until 1987 and graduated from Monrovia High School in California in 1989. Don worked as a musician, bought and sold vintage guitars for almost 30 years. He was married to Claudia Lattafee in California for several years and they later divorced.
Survivors: his father of Cedar Falls; brothers, Brian Cary of Cedar Falls, formally of Avon Colo., and Timothy Cary, Christopher Cary and Nicholas Cary, all of Cedar Falls; his grandfather, Darrel Cary of Coralville; his uncles, Phillip Cary of Coralville and Steven Cary of Florida; a nephew, Austin Cary of Cedar Falls; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his mother, Nancy Goldhorn of Waterloo; fraternal grandmother, Ruth Cary of Coralville; and maternal grandmother, Mary Terabayza of Waterloo.
Services: A service will be held at a later date.
Memorials: to the family to be used for suicide prevention
Don loved life and was a fan of stock car racing, going to garage sales, buying and selling music equipment, working on classic cars, helping is dad and loved living in California off and on for 20 years.
SERVICE NOTICE: Doris Fouts
WATERLOO – Doris Fouts, 86, passed away at home May 1. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-3235, www.overtonservice.com.
Joseph W. Turner
(1948-2020)
CEDAR FALLS - Joseph William Turner, 72, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Tuesday, May 5.
He was born March 20, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Donald R. and LaVonne M. (Averill) Turner. Joe married Patricia M. Krebsbach on March 5, 1971, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lamont. He was a 1966 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Joe served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Joe owned Suds, Sharkey's, Panther Lounge and the Blue Moon Café at various times over the past 38 years.
He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the North Shore Boat Club.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Zachary (Jessica) Turner of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Erica Turner of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Isaac, Josephine, Carly and Alayna; a brother, Jeff (Diane) Turner of Decorah; and a sister, Cindy (Joe) Moody of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and three brothers, Tom, Robert and Donald Jr.
Services: Services will be private. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Sister Water Project, c/o The Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001-1311, www.osfdbq.org.
Lucille Bergmann
(1928-2020)
FREDERIKA — Lucille Bergmann, 91, of Frederika, died Saturday, May 9, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 25, 1928, in Dundee, daughter of James and Edith (Kidd) Bearbower. She graduated from Jesup High School. On May 31, 1947, she married Clarence Bergmann at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Lucille was a homemaker, and later worked for BMC in Evansdale. Clarence died in 2007. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Frederika.
Survivors: eight children, Diane Katzenburger of Tripoli, Clarence Bergmann, Karen (Robert) Howland of Cedar Falls, Gayle (Douglas) Iserman of Shell Rock, Kenny (Rhonda) Bergmann of Frederika, Ronald Bergmann of Frederika, Connie Joens of Frederika and Kerry Bergmann of Marshalltown; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband Clarence; two sons, Ricky in infancy and Warren; two sisters, Bernice Dodge and Hazel Reedy; a brother, James Bearbower; and a son-in-law, William Katzenburger.
Services: Private services will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Frederika.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She loved spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and was known for her pickle relish. She watched the Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. Lucille was the glue of her family, making sure everyone was cared for before she worried about herself.
