Early and absentee voting shattering records in Cedar Valley

It’s not even Election Day, but 2020 has already broken records for absentee and early voting in the Cedar Valley.

As of Friday evening, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said out of 40,715 absentee ballots requested or cast at early voting sites, 38,409 — or 94.3% — had been returned to his office. That’s the highest percentage of absentee ballots that have been returned since at least 2012.

That’s not counting “a few people still in line, and probably some ballots from the drop box not entered yet,” and there is still time to return more before Tuesday evening’s deadline, Veeder said.

Those numbers shatter the previous high-water mark for absentee voting in 2012, when 31,981 absentee ballots were requested and 29,809 were returned.

As of 4:50 p.m. Friday, Democrats had requested the most ballots in Black Hawk County, at 21,176, and returned 20,189 of them, a 95.3% return rate. That’s 56.5% of registered Democrats who have already voted, Veeder noted, ahead of 2012’s 42.9%.

Republicans requested 11,303 ballots and had so far returned 10,588, a 93.7% return percentage. That’s 43.8% of all registered Republicans, compared with just 31.6% in 2012.

