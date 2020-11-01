Early and absentee voting shattering records in Cedar Valley

It’s not even Election Day, but 2020 has already broken records for absentee and early voting in the Cedar Valley.
As of Friday evening, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said out of 40,715 absentee ballots requested or cast at early voting sites, 38,409 — or 94.3% — had been returned to his office. That’s the highest percentage of absentee ballots that have been returned since at least 2012.
That’s not counting “a few people still in line, and probably some ballots from the drop box not entered yet,” and there is still time to return more before Tuesday evening’s deadline, Veeder said.
Those numbers shatter the previous high-water mark for absentee voting in 2012, when 31,981 absentee ballots were requested and 29,809 were returned.
As of 4:50 p.m. Friday, Democrats had requested the most ballots in Black Hawk County, at 21,176, and returned 20,189 of them, a 95.3% return rate. That’s 56.5% of registered Democrats who have already voted, Veeder noted, ahead of 2012’s 42.9%.
Republicans requested 11,303 ballots and had so far returned 10,588, a 93.7% return percentage. That’s 43.8% of all registered Republicans, compared with just 31.6% in 2012.
Those not registered with either major party requested 8,236 ballots and have returned 7,632 of them, a return rate of 92.7%.
A total of 2,306 requested absentee ballots had not yet been received in Black Hawk County. Those not using the drop box at the courthouse can still mail ballots, which will be counted as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.
In Buchanan County as of 5 p.m. Thursday, a total of 6,228 ballots had been cast either by absentee or by early voting, said auditor Cindy Gosse. That shatters the previous record, also in 2012, of 4,380 votes cast early or by absentee ballot.
Most of the total — 4,578 ballots — were absentee, Gosse noted, a big jump from 2012’s total of 2,984.
Though Black Hawk County is traditionally Democratic leaning, Buchanan County is what’s known as a “pivot county,” or one that voted for a Democrat, President Barack Obama, twice and then voted for a Republican, President Donald Trump, in 2016.
