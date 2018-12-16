LA PORTE CITY -- A man was seriously injured in a rollover accident early Sunday.
According to a release, Black Hawk County deputies responded to the accident in the 10300 block of Dysart Road about 4 a.m.
Deputies located a black 2008 Lexus ES350 in the ditch. The driver, David Robert Hamilton, 42, of Dysart, was transported to Covenant Medical Center and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. His injuries are considered life threatening.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by La Porte City Fire and Ambulance and Covenant Ambulance.
The accident remains under investigation.
