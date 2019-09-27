DUNCOMBE -- A Dysart man died Thursday in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer near Duncombe in Webster County.
Ricky Mason, 68, was driving an SUV owned by Quest Diagnostics. He died at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash was reported shortly before noon Thursday on Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue. Troopers said Mason was westbound it the right-hand lane and approaching a semi being driven by Kirk Gunderson, 58, of Hampton.
Gunderson was slowing his truck to turn northbound on Vasse Avenue. Troopers said Mason did not see the semi slowing and crashed into the back of it. Gunderson suffered some injuries and was also transported to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
