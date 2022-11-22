 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dysart boy is Kid Captain Friday when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
Kid Captain Dylan McGivern

Dylan McGivern will be Kid Captain Friday when the Hawkeyes football team takes on Nebraska at the University of Iowa. 

 Andrew Wind

DYSART — When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The Dysart boy was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

His mother took Dylan and his younger brother for screening tests to check their creatine kinase levels. Tests showed elevated CK levels. Genetic testing led doctors to diagnose both boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe form of the disease that causes progressive muscle weakness.

Waterloo Community Playhouse will host a Young Playwright Festival next spring 2023 for middle school and high school students in Waterloo.

While there is no cure for muscular dystrophy, Dylan and his brother have been enrolled in clinical trials to help find treatments to slow progression of the genetic disease. Now 10, the fifth-grader is learning to play guitar, participated in Miracle League baseball, and uses a power wheelchair to get to baseball practice, where he is assistant manager. His coaches say Dylan is an inspiration to his teammates.

People are also reading…

In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and the Hawkeyes football team to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News