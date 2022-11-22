Dysart boy is Kid Captain Friday when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska

DYSART — When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The Dysart boy was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

His mother took Dylan and his younger brother for screening tests to check their creatine kinase levels. Tests showed elevated CK levels. Genetic testing led doctors to diagnose both boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe form of the disease that causes progressive muscle weakness.

While there is no cure for muscular dystrophy, Dylan and his brother have been enrolled in clinical trials to help find treatments to slow progression of the genetic disease. Now 10, the fifth-grader is learning to play guitar, participated in Miracle League baseball, and uses a power wheelchair to get to baseball practice, where he is assistant manager. His coaches say Dylan is an inspiration to his teammates.

In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and the Hawkeyes football team to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.