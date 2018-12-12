DYERSVILLE -- A Dyersville man has died in a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 Tuesday evening.
Russell Faust, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, located on Highway near County Road X-47 just west of Dyersville about 6:50 p.m.
The Iowa State Patrol said Faust was driving a van in the eastbound lanes. A semi being driven by Davis Steger, 54, of Colesburg, had turned right onto Highway 20 from the county road and was struck from the rear by Faust's van. The van caught fire, trapping Faust inside, the report states.
The crash remains under investigation.
