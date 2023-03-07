WATERLOO — Black Hawk County residents may apply approved dust suppressing materials to gravel roads per county policy.
Residents must sign up with the county by April 17. They are responsible for all payments to the contractor but will not be charged for any permit. If planning to use a dust suppressant, contact an approved contractor immediately.
For a list of approved contractors and more information on the county’s dust control policy see “Dust Control” online at blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/222/Dust-Control.