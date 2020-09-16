 Skip to main content
Dunkerton's city procedures addressed by state auditor
Dunkerton's city procedures addressed by state auditor

DUNKERTON – An independent examination of the city’s handling of finances warranted a slap on the wrist from State Auditor Rob Sand.

A report released Aug. 28 shows the auditor’s office investigated Dunkerton’s policies and procedures from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019, after receiving a citizen’s petition.

Mayor Michael Schares downplayed the report.

“There’s really not that much that they actually found,” he said.

The examination was performed at the request of nearly 100 petitioners in Dunkerton, according to Schares. The report recommends the city spread out accounting duties to more people for better fraud protection, while stating the auditor is aware “segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees.”

Schares, in his non-consecutive 23rd year of being mayor to the city of less than 1,000 residents, said this claim is common.

“That is one of the things in every audit that has been done,” he said. “In a small town like this you can’t have enough people in place.”

Schares said the city does the best it can, noting four to five people oversee any bill before it goes to City Council.

The report also showed the city had no formal credit card policy, a claim Schares disputes.

“I’ve been the mayor in the past, and we did have a credit card policy,” he said. But Schares said the council has adopted an updated formal written policy regulating the use of the city’s credit cards.

Download PDF Dunkerton City Council session Oct. 14, 2019

A closed City Council session March 11, 2019, also raised a flag. Minutes from the open meeting show the session began at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

However, the minutes note the council went into closed session twice that night without stating why, which is against Iowa code.

Schares, who took over as mayor in November 2019, said he has opened the city’s lines of communication.

Rob Sand

Sand
Micheal Schares

Schares

 Courtesy photo
