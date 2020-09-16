Dunkerton's city procedures addressed by state auditor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DUNKERTON – An independent examination of the city’s handling of finances warranted a slap on the wrist from State Auditor Rob Sand.

A report released Aug. 28 shows the auditor’s office investigated Dunkerton’s policies and procedures from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019, after receiving a citizen’s petition.

Mayor Michael Schares downplayed the report.

“There’s really not that much that they actually found,” he said.

The examination was performed at the request of nearly 100 petitioners in Dunkerton, according to Schares. The report recommends the city spread out accounting duties to more people for better fraud protection, while stating the auditor is aware “segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees.”

Schares, in his non-consecutive 23rd year of being mayor to the city of less than 1,000 residents, said this claim is common.

“That is one of the things in every audit that has been done,” he said. “In a small town like this you can’t have enough people in place.”

Schares said the city does the best it can, noting four to five people oversee any bill before it goes to City Council.