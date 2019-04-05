{{featured_button_text}}
Debra Westergreen

Debra Westergreen won a $100,000 lottery prize.

 Photo courtesy of Iowa Lottery

DUNKERTON -- A Dunkerton woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Debra Westergreen claimed the fourth of eight top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s "$1,000 Loaded!" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.

Westergreen claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The "$1,000 Loaded!" game features eight top prizes of $100,000, and as the name suggests, more than 1,000 prizes of $1,000.

