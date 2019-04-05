DUNKERTON -- A Dunkerton woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Debra Westergreen claimed the fourth of eight top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s "$1,000 Loaded!" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.
Westergreen claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.
The "$1,000 Loaded!" game features eight top prizes of $100,000, and as the name suggests, more than 1,000 prizes of $1,000.
