{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER --- A Dunkerton woman was transported to the hospital after she was injured when her vehicle rolled on West Dunkerton Road Wednesday morning.

Stephanie Rygel, 45, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office. She was transported by a Denver ambulance crew to an area hospital that was not named.

Deputies said the crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of West Dunkerton Road.

On arrival, deputies observed a black 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe lying in the north ditch. The vehicle was traveling westbound on West Dunkerton Road when it hit a patch of icy roadway, lost control and entered the ditch, rolling at least one time, they said.

Deputies were assisted by Denver Fire and Ambulance and Everlast Towing.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments