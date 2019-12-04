DENVER --- A Dunkerton woman was transported to the hospital after she was injured when her vehicle rolled on West Dunkerton Road Wednesday morning.
Stephanie Rygel, 45, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office. She was transported by a Denver ambulance crew to an area hospital that was not named.
Deputies said the crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of West Dunkerton Road.
On arrival, deputies observed a black 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe lying in the north ditch. The vehicle was traveling westbound on West Dunkerton Road when it hit a patch of icy roadway, lost control and entered the ditch, rolling at least one time, they said.
Deputies were assisted by Denver Fire and Ambulance and Everlast Towing.
