Dunkerton resident receives Governor's Volunteer Award

DUNKERTON — Carolyn Clubine of Dunkerton received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually Wednesday.

Clubine was honored with a 35-year Length of Service Award by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County for their involvement in and commitment to the Black Hawk County 4-H program.

“Reaching out and lending a helping hand is at the core of who we are as Iowans,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds in a news release. “For 37 years, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program has recognized those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways. It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”

More than 790 awards were presented during the ceremony, and more than 265 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.

“The Governor’s Volunteer Award recipients demonstrate a unique commitment to service for others,” said Lt. Governor Adam Gregg. “I hope their commitment inspires even more Iowans to engage in the gift of volunteering.”

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award. More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.

