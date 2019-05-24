CLIVE — A Dunkerton man won $50,000 playing an Iowa lottery game.
Craig Robinson, 55, stopped at Kwik Star, 100 Fifth Ave. NE in Independence, the night before to pick up some bananas for his grandson. He decided to purchase a “$50,000 Super Crossword” ticket and scratched it later that night at home.
He initially thought it was a non-winning ticket until he noticed an uncovered row of letters. That’s when the words began to pile up.
“Once I started scratching through that last row, it really made it jump, and (I) got all 10 then,” said Robinson, who claimed the 24th of 48 top prizes available in the game. “I probably counted it 10 times – just circled them, and just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right. I’m not that lucky of a person.’”
Robinson, an ironworker, returned to the store to have his ticket scanned on the lottery terminal and verify his big win. He said he plans to use his winnings on home improvements and paying bills.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game.
