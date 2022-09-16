Dunkerton group looks to the past to invest in future

DUNKERTON — The Dunkerton Historical and Tourism Association is packing 136 years of history into the basement of the town’s public library, but according to those running the new organization, it won’t be enough to house their ambitions for long.

In August, Ross Jones and LuAnn Chapman Gatts, the descendants of city founder James Dunkerton fronted the purchase of a 90-foot by 148-foot parcel of land adjacent to the library to build a new headquarters, donating $20,000. The association is also in talks to bring the Bennington No. 1 schoolhouse to the site to make it a museum. It’s an exciting time for the group, but association president Dan Knebel cautioned they are still in the tentative phase of their growth

“Obviously, what you see here is done and it’s growing and it’s awesome,” Knebel said, “But we have bigger plans. It’s just they’re plans right now. Is the city approving things? Are we going to get buildings that we want donated? Can we move them here? So there’s a lot of ‘ifs’ that have to happen to make our dreams grow, the dreams we have come to fruition.”

It’s an ambitious undertaking for a town with less than 1,000 people and leadership for the association admits their initial goals were small. When they reorganized in July, they were content with getting their nonprofit status,

Education manager Pat McIntosh says it’s an investment in Dunkerton’s future more than it is a celebration of the past. Their youth are growing up and going to college – and the likelihood of them coming back declines with each passing year. According to McIntosh the old photos and assorted knick-knacks aren’t just museum displays, but a reminder of their roots.

“We definitely would like them to stay and have pride, or if they go, we’d like to have to have some pride in it,” McIntosh said. “And not just the kids that are here, we want to attract some other families that realize that we’re a nice, small town community – a safe community … that’s got things to offer here.”

The connections can be found all over the room, ranging from a microscope that was in McIntosh’s father’s classroom to the paperwork of executive director Theresa Stafford’s ancestor who fought in the American Civil War.

“I had a Civil War vet’s discharge papers from the 1800s in a shoebox for over a hundred-and-something years,” Stafford said. “I had no idea that I even had a Civil War vet in our family. And then we make a connection with another one of our board members who had done history on him. So it’s a small world once you make those connections.”

Beyond linking students to where they came from, the Historical and Tourism Association is looking at ways to shine the lessons and examples of the past into their current lives. One example to emerge has been the recent return of Future Farmers of America in Dunkerton after doing the program through Wapsie Valley Community Schools.

“Everything used to have a story of … not just ‘old stuff,’ but how does it affect people,” said library director Michelle Wheeler. “We show old 4-H or the old FFA, which have a picture here of the crew, or even things that tie in until they realize that this is either where it came from, or this is where it started, but it’s pertaining to now and what’s happening in the community now – and I love that idea.”

According to Wheeler, McIntosh spearheaded the effort to bring back the FFA.

Right now, the association is under the wing of the Friends of the Dunkerton Public Library as they work on obtaining their 501©(3) status. They hope to have this by the end of 2022.

In the meantime, they’re doing what they can to fill the coffers and get the word out about their work. On Oct. 8, they plan to hold their first open house at the library. The event is free, with tours of artifacts being provided along with a free-will donation tailgate meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’re getting more help from the State Historical Society of Iowa, which agreed to bring its mobile museum to the open house. Packed with 56 items from Iowa’s past, the bus will bolster the association’s artifacts and add a statewide element to the local display.

They have a lot of work ahead of them, but McIntosh says it will all be worthwhile if it helps keep Dunkerton alive and ensures that they have not only a past there, but a future.

“They can make a difference right here. Because they’re going to see that all these people made a difference,” McIntosh said. “And I think small town kids think they’ve got to go somewhere else to make a difference, in order to do something and they don’t.”