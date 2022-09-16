Dunkerton group looks to the past to invest in future

DUNKERTON — The Dunkerton Historical and Tourism Association is packing 136 years of history into the basement of the town’s public library, but according to those running the new organization, it won’t be enough to house their ambitions for long.
In August, Ross Jones and LuAnn Chapman Gatts, the descendants of city founder James Dunkerton fronted the purchase of a 90-foot by 148-foot parcel of land adjacent to the library to build a new headquarters, donating $20,000. The association is also in talks to bring the Bennington No. 1 schoolhouse to the site to make it a museum. It’s an exciting time for the group, but association president Dan Knebel cautioned they are still in the tentative phase of their growth
“Obviously, what you see here is done and it’s growing and it’s awesome,” Knebel said, “But we have bigger plans. It’s just they’re plans right now. Is the city approving things? Are we going to get buildings that we want donated? Can we move them here? So there’s a lot of ‘ifs’ that have to happen to make our dreams grow, the dreams we have come to fruition.”
It’s an ambitious undertaking for a town with less than 1,000 people and leadership for the association admits their initial goals were small. When they reorganized in July, they were content with getting their nonprofit status,
Education manager Pat McIntosh says it’s an investment in Dunkerton’s future more than it is a celebration of the past. Their youth are growing up and going to college – and the likelihood of them coming back declines with each passing year. According to McIntosh the old photos and assorted knick-knacks aren’t just museum displays, but a reminder of their roots.
“We definitely would like them to stay and have pride, or if they go, we’d like to have to have some pride in it,” McIntosh said. “And not just the kids that are here, we want to attract some other families that realize that we’re a nice, small town community – a safe community … that’s got things to offer here.”
The connections can be found all over the room, ranging from a microscope that was in McIntosh’s father’s classroom to the paperwork of executive director Theresa Stafford’s ancestor who fought in the American Civil War.
“I had a Civil War vet’s discharge papers from the 1800s in a shoebox for over a hundred-and-something years,” Stafford said. “I had no idea that I even had a Civil War vet in our family. And then we make a connection with another one of our board members who had done history on him. So it’s a small world once you make those connections.”
Beyond linking students to where they came from, the Historical and Tourism Association is looking at ways to shine the lessons and examples of the past into their current lives. One example to emerge has been the recent return of Future Farmers of America in Dunkerton after doing the program through Wapsie Valley Community Schools.
“Everything used to have a story of … not just ‘old stuff,’ but how does it affect people,” said library director Michelle Wheeler. “We show old 4-H or the old FFA, which have a picture here of the crew, or even things that tie in until they realize that this is either where it came from, or this is where it started, but it’s pertaining to now and what’s happening in the community now – and I love that idea.”
According to Wheeler, McIntosh spearheaded the effort to bring back the FFA.
Right now, the association is under the wing of the Friends of the Dunkerton Public Library as they work on obtaining their 501©(3) status. They hope to have this by the end of 2022.
In the meantime, they’re doing what they can to fill the coffers and get the word out about their work. On Oct. 8, they plan to hold their first open house at the library. The event is free, with tours of artifacts being provided along with a free-will donation tailgate meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They’re getting more help from the State Historical Society of Iowa, which agreed to bring its mobile museum to the open house. Packed with 56 items from Iowa’s past, the bus will bolster the association’s artifacts and add a statewide element to the local display.
They have a lot of work ahead of them, but McIntosh says it will all be worthwhile if it helps keep Dunkerton alive and ensures that they have not only a past there, but a future.
“They can make a difference right here. Because they’re going to see that all these people made a difference,” McIntosh said. “And I think small town kids think they’ve got to go somewhere else to make a difference, in order to do something and they don’t.”
Collection: Preps to Watch Columns
Courier Athlete of the Week: Denver's Knowles bound for Houston
DENVER – Kayla Knowles got a snapchat message last week from her old high school teammate, Reese Johnson.
In essence, the snap asked Knowles who was the better setter for the Denver High School volleyball team. Was it Johnson, the all-time assists leader in Cyclone history with 2,492, now at Division II Northern State or was it Johnson’s sister, Channing, the freshman starter for Denver this season.
Knowles knew she was in a tough spot, so she came up with a work around.
“I was like what do I say,” Knowles questioned. “Then, I said, ‘well, I just have gotten better.’”
A year ago, Knowles was part of a team full of seniors with multiple options on the attack. Now, the University of Houston commit, is the primary option for the Cyclones.
Her 221 kills this season ranks fifth in the state, all classes, and she recently became the school’s all-time kill leader when she posted her 1,136th career kill at the New Hampton Invitational.
Denver head coach Jamie Johnson, the mother of both Channing and Reese, laughs at the story.
“I don’t think Reese got the answer she was expected to get,” smiled Jamie.
Truthfully, Knowles is on pace to eclipse her single-season kill career high. With roughly 30 regular-season matches left in her senior season, the 5-foot-11 outside hitter is on pace to eclipse 600 kills in a single season.
Part of the reason Knowles is on such an epic pace is she is the primary option which is a direct result of a different style of offense.
“With Reese we ran a faster paced offense, lower sets,” Jamie Johnson said “With a more inexperienced setter, we run an offense with higher tempo, higher ball which gives the attack so much more time and I think Kayla loves that.”
There is another reason, too.
Knowles is relentless at improving from working on the beach courts at her club team's facilities (CIA), in the summer, working in practice and watching film with her coaches.
“Training to me is all situational,” Knowles said. “If I can mimic a situation in practice then it will happen in a game. Freshman year I was not good at hitting line, which is true. I worked on it so hard and for so long that I began being able to hit it and then it just became automatic.
“I wanted to be a full rotational player so every summer, playing beach volleyball, the primary reason I play it is for serve receive and defense.”
Jamie Johnson says Knowles is a great progression story. When she arrived at Denver, some of the strategy for Knowles was to hit the ball as hard as she could.
“So, we had a lot of ball off the back wall moments, and the back wall is a long way away,” Johnson said. “She has so many shots now, she is so refined.
“And she works at it. On a Saturday, the coaching staff is looking at film of opponents, and Kayla is right there learning what shots she wants to hit. She eats that stuff up. She has definitely evolved from a player that just could hit it hard.”
While Johnson says Knowles is bubbly and fun to be around, she adds there is another word that best describes Knowles…DETERMINED.
Knowles agrees.
There are some basic principles Johnson follows with Knowles, and those same principals should apply to opposing fan basis.
Last Thursday, Columbus Catholic’s student section started chanting ‘Overrated, Overrated,’ at Knowles when she missed on an attack.
Knowles smiled, shrugged her shoulders and went to work pounding home 20 kills in a three-game sweep for the Cyclones over the Sailors.
Afterward, Knowles was quoted saying, 'If you are chanting overrated at me, I’m going to show you how I am not overrated.'
“That quote cracks me up,” Jamie Johnson said. “I knew exactly what her response would be. That night was Kayla in a nutshell.”
Knowles describes her determination with another phrase while also laughing at the overrated chant quote.
“I’m very much a hard-headed person and Coach Jamie knows that,” Knowles smiled. “I’m really hard headed and determined. If you tell me I can’t do something I’m going to turn around and do it.
“The chants…it motivates me more to want to play better, want to win, want to perform.”
Knowles fierce drive led to many Division I offers to play volleyball. They started coming as soon as coaches could contact her in June before her junior season.
But after numerous college visits, Knowles finally found a home last spring. While at a tournament in Dallas, the University of Houston saw her play and immediately told her they wanted her to be part of the Cougars program.
Knowles took a visit to Houston the day after prom, and three days later committed to Houston.
“I absolutely loved it there,” Knowles said.
With her college decision out of the way and her team playing well, Knowles wants just one more thing to happen and not so much for her, but for the young team she plays on.
“I want to make the state tournament. I want these girls I love to experience what it is like to play at state,” Knowles said.
Preps to Watch: Courier honors six outstanding athletes
Rowan Carlson
Tripoli
Senior
Football
Want to talk about an incredible three-game stretch, then you have to start with the Panthers starting quarterback. Despite playing in just six quarters in three games, Carlson has passed for 285 yards and six scores, and he has rushed for 576 yards and 12 scores (21.3 yards per carry) as Tripoli has started 3-0. In the first two weeks of the season, Carlson has set two school records, a 79-yard touchdown pass against Riceville, and a 80-plus yard interception. “Rowan is a young man that has lived in the weight room and has truly had a vision for his career,” Tripoli coach Joe Urbanek said.” He has worked for the successes that he’s found and nothing that he has done has been a surprise to him or his teammates.” Carlson also is a standout on the Tripoli basketball team and was a member of the 4x100 state champion relay team in the spring.
Carson Hartz
Columbus Catholic
Senior
Football
A returning first-team all-state linebacker, Hartz is helping significantly on both sides of the ball this season for the Sailors. In Friday’s 21-7 win over Vinton-Shellsburg, Hartz scored three touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards on just 13 carries. He also had 11 tackles, 2 ½ for loss. “Carson is an all-around great kid. He has an infectious personality and is the hardest worker in the room,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He has worked extremely hard in his training in his time at Columbus bringing a level of physicality that is tough to match.” Hartz is also a two-time state place winner at the state wrestling tournament, and is one of the top high school rugby players in the state.
Jada Smith
Waterloo West
Senior
Volleyball
Smith, a two-year starter for the Wahawks, ranks second on the team in attacks and attack percentage. “Jada has improved so much from last year to this year. The rate she is going there should be no question that she is a first team conference player,” West coach Ashley Berinobis said. “She is a player any coach would love to have on their team. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She is averaging as one of the top two hitters getting the most kills in our games.” An honor roll student, Smith is on the track team and has participated in girls’ basketball.
Myles McMahon
Don Bosco
Senior
Football
A jack-of-all-trades for the Dons, McMahon has rushed 32 times for 361 yards and seven scores, and he has caught five passes for 151 yards and a score while playing a leading role on defense for the No. 3 8-player team in the state. “Myles is a versatile player for us on both sides of the ball,” Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder said. “He’s a fun kid to coach. He gives it his all in whatever sport he is participating in. On the football field, he is a small guy, but he packs a big punch. Rather than run around a guy, he is going to try to run him over.” McMahon is also a standout on the baseball field, a state qualifier in wrestling and participates in golf during the spring.
Jadyn Petersen
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Volleyball
Petersen committed to play for her mom, Bobbi, at the University of Northern Iowa, last week. A three-way starter, Petersen plays a six-rotation role for the top-ranked and two-time defended state champion Wolverines. To date, Petersen has 110 kills while hitting at a .208 attack percentage. She also has recorded 12 blocks, 112 digs and 12 ace serves. “Jadyn brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our team and has a great work ethic,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. Petersen has also played a key role on two state champion girls’ basketball teams and runs track.
Anna Curtis
Denver
Senior
Volleyball
After playing as a situational player the past two seasons, Curtis has moved into a full-rotation role for the fifth-ranked Cyclones. Curtis ranks second on the team in kills and has 12 ace serves. “Another hard worker, an explosive athlete,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “I’m proud of her and her patience. She was a serve specialist for us last two seasons…but a great teammate who is now out there for five, six rotations.” Committed to run track at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Curtis ran either the lead or anchor legs for three Cyclone relay teams—4x40, sprint medley and distance medley that medaled last spring at the state track championships.
Photos: Preps to Watch Sept. 14, 2022
Preps to watch: The Courier honors athletes from Cedar Falls, Waterloo West and Aplington-Parkersburg
Ty Kolthoff
Cedar Falls
Junior
Football
Kolthoff has started the last 12 games at center for the Tigers after moving up to the varsity from the sophomore team last fall. Last week, he helped anchor a line that gained 364 yards, 279 on the ground, in the Tigers’ 57-0 win over Waterloo West. “Ty has been very consistent in our blocking schemes the first two weeks of the season,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “We ask him to make multiple calls based on our formations and the alignment of the defense. His athletic ability allows us to pull the center in some of our schemes.”
Luke Hartman
Cedar Falls
Junior
Cross Country
Hartman finished eighth at the super competitive Ames Invitational last week. His time of 15 minutes, 47 seconds ranks second all-time for juniors at Cedar Falls. “Luke had a great race, and he continues to develop confidence in himself,” Tiger head coach Brett Egan said. “For the second race of the season, Luke showed a lot of composure and competitiveness against some of the top runners in the state.” Hartman was 43rd in the state cross country meet last fall, and he took 11th in the 3,200 at the state track championships this spring.
Gavin Thomas
Aplington-
Parkersburg
Junior
Football
Thomas passed for 121 yards and a score, while rushing for another 82 yards in the Falcons’ 34-17 win over Osage Friday. “I think one of his best attributes is he is a very good leader,” Falcon head coach Alex Pollock said. “As people know we don’t throw a lot so we ask our quarterbacks to lead in different ways, be the voice in the huddle. Friday we needed to have a spark on offense and he made a couple of plays with his feet. I think that was a lightbulb moment for him that he could do it more on a regular basis.” Thomas also is a standout on the basketball and track for the Falcons.
Presley Berns
Waterloo West
Sophomore
Cross Country
Berns has rattled off a series of Top Five finishes (four) for the Wahawks, including a victory at the Charles City Invitational where he crossed the finish line in 17:12. “Presley has done a tremendous job preparing to perform and has put in a lot of work throughout the summer,” West head coach Lincoln Vorba said. “He has made huge strides from his 9th grade season to where he is at now as a 10th grader. He has started out competing very well and we are all excited to continue to watch him as our season progresses.” Berns also participates on the wrestling and track teams.
Courier Athlete of the Week: Tjoa taking his talents to University of Iowa
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls senior Max Tjoa’s reputation preceded well before he led Cedar Falls to a sixth place finish at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort in July.
Cedar Falls head boys’ golf coach Jeremiah Longnecker said he knew about the senior’s golfing prowess well before he took over as the Tigers head coach in 2021.
“I knew who he was, I have seen him since he was little kid, because I have played golf forever [at Pheasant Ridge],” Longnecker said. “I knew he was good.”
However, Longnecker said Tjoa’s reputation failed to properly convey just how skilled he was as a golfer.
“All of what I heard did not do it justice when I watched him start striking a golf ball,” Longnecker said. “He strikes it so cleanly. He is remarkably consistent. It is fun to watch.”
In fact, Tjoa brought such a robust skill set to the Cedar Falls team that Longnecker said he did not need much coaching.
“He had become a very good golfer without one ounce of my help,” Longnecker said. “I did not try and intrude very much. When I knew he was not playing particularly well that is when I would try to show up, be a shoulder to lean on and just be somebody to talk to and talk it through.”
For Tjoa, he became a talent golfer long before high school thanks to his relationship with his father.
“I have been best friends with my dad for a while,” Tjoa said. “He got me started playing and he built me into the mindset I have now.”
Tjoa said he and his father would have him practice unique shots that not every golfer focuses on.
“It would be a lot of under-100 yard shots,” Tjoa said. “Working on shots that you would get on the course, but maybe that you may not practice all the time. A lot of short game too.”
After improving off of an 11th place finish his sophomore season with a fourth place finish at the Class 4A state meet last season, Tjoa garnered interest from a number of schools, but ultimately elected to state close to home and chose the University of Iowa.
According to coach Longnecker, a former collegiate baseball player, he counseled Tjoa through the decision and emphasized picking a school where Tjoa felt comfortable.
“One of the things that I know is that it is not giving advice, it is counselling on how to go about the process,” Longnecker said. “Not so much where to go, but making sure it is somebody that wants you. You do not want to be an afterthought as a college athlete.”
Along with knowing the other incoming 2023 recruit, Tjoa said he knew a number of current Hawkeyes golfers and really enjoyed his visit to Iowa City.
“Practice facilities, it was all close to the campus, a walkable distance,” Tjoa said. “They are the coaching staff I thought I connected with the best. I thought they recruited me for me.”
After making his college decision, Tjoa enters his senior season with ‘a little bit of weight’ off of his shoulders and new challenge from his coach.
“I said in a text to he, Owen Sawyer and Jack Beecher, ‘I want you to be the seniors that you wanted the seniors to be when you were freshmen,’ Longnecker said. “One of the things that this group of seniors can do, including Max, is really show people how this game is supposed to be played. His work ethic is spectacular. You never see Max, you will never watch him go approach a putt like it does not matter, a chip like it does not matter. If he is on the range, every shot he is measuring.”
Longnecker added that he made sure his seniors were prepared for the challenge.
“Every one of these young guys that aspire to be like them, they are watching,” Longnecker said. “I have made sure he is familiar with this that he understand that his actions matter quite a bit. Maybe not for him, but for us as a program and the young golfers.”
Tjoa said he intends to fulfill Longnecker’s challenge three ways: work hard, play hard and ‘just be a good person.’
Preps to Watch: Moore, Merrick, Campbell, Gates, Yu and Fay honored
CeCe Moore
Waterloo West
Volleyball
Senior
Moore averaged 17 ½ kills per match last week as West split its opening two competitions, which included a win over rival East. Moore also had seven blocks and 21 digs in the same time span. Moore is a four-year varsity regular, three-year starter and two-year captain for the Wahawks. “We are expecting a lot from her this year,” West coach Ashley Berinobis said. “She is very versatile and is playing a full rotation for us this season.” An honor roll student, Moore has also been a mainstay on three state qualifying Wahawk girls’ state basketball teams.
Jaden Merrick
Cedar Falls
Cross Country
Freshman
Merrick blazed to a time of 16 minutes and 29 seconds in his first varsity competition Saturday as he finished fourth overall and led the Tigers to the team title. His time established a new freshman record at Cedar Falls eclipsing the 16:45 run by Sam Schillinger in 2013. “Jaden is extremely dedicated and it’s a reflection of his commitment for him to establish himself as the top freshman in CF history so early in the season,” Tiger head coach Brett Eagan said. “He has high goals for himself and the team which the coaches are excited to help him achieve.”
Drew Campbell
Cedar Falls
Football
Junior
The 6-foot-4, 222-pound defensive end had five tackles for loss in the Tigers’ 14-0 win over Johnston Friday in the UNI-Dome. Campbell finished with six total tackles. “He has added 20 pounds since his sophomore year while maintaining his speed and athleticism,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “Drew has a tremendous work ethic which makes everyone around play at a higher level. He has the ability to make plays in opponent’s backfield which was evident in our week 1 win.” Campbell is also a member of the Tiger wrestling team.
Aubrey Gates
Union
Volleyball
Senior
Gates hit at a blistering .482 rate Saturday as she led the Knights to a 6-0 performance at the Independence Invitational. Gates recorded 51 kills, three aces, three blocks and 15 digs. “She is such a hard worker,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. “She put in a ton of work in the winter and summer and really improved in a lot of areas. She is a great leader for us.” Gates also has been a state qualifier in track for the Knights. The 4.0 student is committed to play volleyball at the University of Sioux Falls.
Eric Yu
Waterloo East
Golf
Senior
Monday night, Yu carded a career-low 39 at the Bright Grandview Golf Club in Des Moines as part of an Iowa Alliance Conference triangular with Des Moines North and Des Moines Roosevelt. “Eric is a four-year varsity letterwinner in golf and has been the backbone of the team,” East coach Kurt Hempen said. Yu is a 4.4 GPA student which ranks tops in his class. Yu is also active in band, robotics and several academic programs.
Cavelle Fay
Waterloo West
Football
Senior
Fay rushed for 185 yards on 26 carries in the Wahawks’ 21-14 victory over East last Friday. A three-year starter at West, Fay started at cornerback as a sophomore before playing both corner and running back a season ago. “He has some abilities at running back that helps us out tremendously,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “He is a team captain, and was a leader in the weight room this summer for us. He is dedicated and committed to our program.” Fay also runs track for West.
Cedar Falls' senior Owen Sawyer has had a red-hot August
CEDAR FALLS – Owen Sawyer watches his chip shot roll 25 feet past the pin and slaps the side of his leg in disgust.
He then takes a deep breathe, grabs his putter and begins to process what he needs to do in order to save par.
After looking at the putt from different angles, Sawyer calmly sets up over his ball and strokes it. A couple of seconds later after bending two different directions it falls into the cup at a recent Cedar Falls High School meet at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Three years ago, Sawyer may have missed that putt.
But the Cedar Falls senior who is committed to play at Iowa State next fall no longer lets poor shots play mental games with him.
For years, Sawyer has heard the mantra that you have to have a short memory when playing golf from his dad, Mike, one of the top amateur players in the Cedar Valley.
“As he has gotten older and more mature he is more accepting that golf is just hard, and in some tournaments it just doesn’t work,” said Mike Sawyer, an assistant for the Tigers. “Having a really short memory in golf is extremely powerful.”
Cedar Falls head coach Jeremiah Longnecker says the growth in Owen’s mental game is as good as his ball striking ability.
“He has heard it a lot,” Longnecker said. “You have to forget your last shot, and it is the next one that matters. That now is what makes him so special. He understands that.
“Owen knows he is capable of executing the next shot, so that has created a really confident attitude for him on the golf course.”
Sawyer’s confidence is sky-high right now.
After a highly successful summer where he and his Cedar Falls teammates took sixth out of 53 prep programs at the National High School Golf Association High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C., Sawyer has been red-hot during the month of August.
On Aug. 11, Sawyer tore up the course at Hunter’s Ridge in Marion with to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet by eight strokes after carding a seven-under 65.
MARION – Backed by an incredible seven-under 65 from Owen Sawyer, the Cedar Falls boys’ golf…
“That round was kind of funny,” Owen said. “I played the front nine and only hit three greens, but I shot three under. Then from nine to 13 I had five birdies in a row, which got me going a little bit. I wasn’t hitting the ball great that day, but I was putting the ball really well.”
A few days later, Sawyer carded a 69 at Hunter’s Ridge in a conference meet, and hasn’t slowed down since. His 18-hole average to date is 70.67 (69.70 adjusted) and ranks second in the state.
“He shot even today (Thursday) and it is a ho-hum round for him,” Longnecker says. “The 65 at Hunter’s Ridge was a masterpiece. You don’t see a round like that often.
“He always feels he is on the verge of making five birdies in a row,” Longnecker adds. “He knows it is there, and it is crazy to watch. He is such a good ball striker, but when his putter gets hot, watch out, because he will roll everything in.”
The 65 at Hunter’s Ridge wasn’t a career-best for Sawyer. He carded a 64 at Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids in 2021, also at the MVC Supermeet.
“Two years in a row he goes incredibly low right out of the gates. So, apparently all we do during the season is screw him up,” laughs Longnecker.
Sawyer has been a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup playing on three state tournament teams, including last year’s state championship team.
As a freshman he finished 35th overall, and was 13th as an individual as a sophomore before tying for third last season as part of the state championship team.
“We came off the season as state champions, which was awesome,” Owen said, “a goal that every golfer wants to achieve. We won and were excited, but want to do it again. So we got to the grind right away lifting and working on our swings over the winter. Then when the spring came we all started playing in as many tournaments as well could, worked our butts off so we could go try to experience that championship experience again.”
CEDAR FALLS - It was an exciting finish to the 2021 Class 4A state championship golf tournam…
Longnecker says having a team full of strong golfers has pushed Sawyer to new heights. Among the guys who push Sawyer most is fellow Tiger senior Max Tjoa, who has committed to play golf at Iowa.
“They are very competitive,” Longnecker said. “The competition between the two of them is present, but you have to look for it. They support each other. In practice they go out and play together and then stay afterwards and work more on their games. They make each other better.”
As for picking Iowa State to continue to a career, Sawyer says the Cyclones had long been on his short list of potential college landing places.
“I’m super thankful to coach Tank (ISU head coach Andrew Tank) and coach Ruben (assistant coach Ruben Sondjaja) for giving me the opportunity to play at Iowa State,” Owen said. “They have been one of my top options since I thought about playing college golf. I like the campus and they have a super insane practice facility. I’m super excited to keep grinding over the next year and get there in the fall and become a Cyclone.”