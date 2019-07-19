DUNKERTON — Dunkerton Days welcomes its annual city festival this weekend with games, music and fireworks.
Kicking off activities today is a car show followed by fireworks in the evening, which committee planner, Rachel Hauptly, said are the day’s two main events. Before and after the fireworks, the band Wildcard will play.
Last year the festival attracted a large crowd to its first Rust and Dust market, which will return Saturday.
“It was the most people some people had seen in Dunkerton at one time,” Hauptly said.
The market is hosting 124 vendors this year, with everything from clothing boutiques to crafts and home decor.
“(It’s) kind of like a flea market, but trendy,” Hauptly said.
The positive feedback from the market has given Hauptly and her husband, who lead the planning committee, a framework to continue growing the festival in future years.
Other events Saturday include mud volleyball, a pet show, several bands and musical performances and food vendors. The band Fat Chance plays from 5 to 7 p.m. and then Broke Till Friday plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The American Legion Post 636 is serving a pancake breakfast at the Community Hall Saturday morning. Pancakes, eggs and coffee will be served from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in celebration of the festival and the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
This is the second year Post 636 has flipped pancakes for Dunkerton Days; members will help serve breakfast before the parade at 10 a.m. and will conduct a flag ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park in the afternoon.
“It will be a busy morning for us,” said Calvin Smith from the legion.
Money raised from the breakfast funds improvements to the Community Hall and Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Planning consists of meetings throughout the year, which Hauptly says draws only a handful of attendees, but as Dunkerton Days approach, they rely heavily on volunteers. This year, the festival had around 40 events that needed volunteers.
