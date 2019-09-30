MASON CITY --- A Dumont woman was killed and three others were injured after a single vehicle crash east of Mason City Friday evening.
Police say 21-year-old Madison Ensign died after being ejected when a vehicle driven by Tomas Berk, 24, of Aredale, left the roadway and rolled over.
Mason City Police and Fire Departments responded to an emergency call at approximately 10:44 p.m. to find two persons had been ejected from a rolled over vehicle while two more were found still inside.
Berk and passenger 18-year-old Dominic Clifford were hospitalized for their injuries. Another unnamed, minor passenger was treated at MercyOne Mason City and released.
Assisting departments at the scene of the crash included Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and the Clear Lake Fire Department.
