DENVER — The Denver Public Library and the Denver Genealogy & History Club will host folk performer and educator Mike Anderson, the “Dulcimer Guy,” to the Denver Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Washington St.
Anderson will present “The Life and Times of Lincoln.” His interactive program combines music, storytelling and humor, and brings the music of the American Civil War to life using the instruments of the men who fought the war.
Anderson, a native of Jacksonville, Ill., is one of the premier mountain dulcimer players in the country. He also is a writer and author, and was an elementary teacher for 39 years.
The program is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend.
