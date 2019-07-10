DENVER -- The Denver Public Library will host “Stories, Songs, and a Boing, Boing, Thing," a musical program by Mike Anderson, “The Dulcimer Guy," at 6:30 p.m. July 16.
Anderson, a mountain dulcimer player, combines music, storytelling and humor. Along with the dulcimer, he will introduce several instruments that traveled in the pockets and saddlebags of pioneer men and women as they moved across the prairie.
His program will conclude the library’s summer reading program and is geared to families and children of all ages. Anyone is welcome to attend and the program is free of charge.
Anderson will have CDs of his dulcimer music available for purchase and is happy to talk about the dulcimer before or after the program.
