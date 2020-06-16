Ducklings' antics entertain ManorCare residents

WATERLOO – Patients at ManorCare Health Services have been physically separated from their loved ones since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown began in March. So they flocked together this spring to watch over a mother duck and her four ducklings.
“It’s an enclosed courtyard, so it’s drawn a lot of attention from our patients with the weather being nicer and people wanting to be outside. The ducks give them some joy and entertainment and makes them feel like they’re helping,” said Erin Boehmer, admissions director for ManorCare, 201 W. Ridgeway Ave.
Residents venture into the courtyard to sit on sunny days or gaze out the windows to watch the ducklings’ antics. The ducklings keep their distance, but appear unafraid of their admirers.
Residents befriended the waterfowl family when mama duck flew into the courtyard in early May to lay her eggs. The doting duck broods over her hatchlings and flies out and in to feed her offspring, much to the delight of onlookers. Until the ducklings are 35 to 40 days old, they lack fully formed feathers.
Since there is no water source in the courtyard, residents regularly provide the fowl with fresh water, although the plastic container usually becomes a tiny tub for the four ducklings.
“They are entertaining and so, so cute,” said Boehmer. This isn’t the first time a duck has turned the courtyard into a nesting site, she added.
There are 73 current long-term care and post acute skilled care patients at ManorCare. Reopening after COVID-19 will be a slow process based on state and federal protocol, Boehmer said, but in the meantime residents engage in window visits and phone calls with family members and exchange pen pal letters with their Partners in Education, Kingsley Elementary School.
In addition, the staff’s children have drawn and colored pictures and write back and forth with residents.
