Duane Slick unable to present Nov. 5 artist's talk at Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS -- The Hearst Center for the Arts , 304 W. Seerley Blvd., has learned that artist Duane Slick will be unable to present the previously announced artist's talk Nov. 5 about his current exhibition, “Consequential Narratives: Selected Works by Duane Slick."

The center will still host a reception for artists in the concurrent exhibition, "Diaspora of Meskwaki Creativity: Works by Mary Young Bear, Elleh Driscoll, and Dazegon Kapayou."

The virtual event with Duane Slick and UNI Print Studio scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 5 hasbeen postponed to October 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0