Dry conditions help speed the combines

DES MOINES — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure.

“The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress with 74% of the soybean harvest and 38% of the corn harvest completed,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “For the first time since August 2013, all of the state is experiencing some form of abnormal dryness or drought but weather outlooks through the end of month are indicating potential shifts toward wetter conditions and warmer temperatures.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 21% very short, 40% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 23% very short, 41% short, and 36% adequate. There was no surplus subsoil moisture.

Corn in the mature stage or beyond was 96%, one day behind last year but four days ahead of the five-year average. Harvest of the state’s corn crop reached 38% complete, two days behind last year but six days ahead of the average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 19%.

Corn condition rose to 65% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond were at 96%. Soybeans harvested reached 74% complete, 11 days ahead of the average.

Pasture condition rated 29% good to excellent. No livestock issues were reported.

Weather report

As fall colors continue to show across Iowa, cooler conditions were felt over the reporting period. Northeastern Iowa saw negative departures of up to four degrees while near-normal temperatures were found southwest; the statewide average temperature was 50.3 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal. While rainfall was widespread, many stations reported deficits of more than 0.5 inch.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple Iowa stations to 1.3 inches in Monticello (Jones County). The statewide weekly average rainfall was 0.18 inch; the normal is 0.54 inch. Little Sioux (Harrison County) and Sioux City Airport (Woodbury County) reported the week’s high temperature of 84 degrees on the 11th, on average 18 degrees above normal. Spencer Municipal Airport (Clay County) reported the week’s low temperature of 21 degrees on the 15th, 17 degrees below normal.