Dry conditions bring butterflies in for landing in Evansdale, surrounding communities

EVANSDALE -- Residents in Evansdale, Gilbertville and Jesup are reporting an uptick in the number of butterflies flitting about, landing on plant life -- and humans.
Iowa State Extension and Outreach of Black Hawk County has received phone calls and photographs of increased flying insect activity in those areas over the past week.
Residents there report seeing increased numbers of moths and butterflies in wooded neighborhoods and along gravel roads in rural areas. Through photos and in-person observation the ISU Extension has identified the hackberry emperor butterfly as the most frequent flyer in the area.
Extension officials suspect the lack of rain has allowed more eggs and caterpillars that overwintered in dead leaves to emerge as butterflies.
While harmless, the hackberry emperor moth is seeking to water for drinking and may land on humans for salt.
Hackberry Emperors often hitchhike on sweaty arms or perspiration-soaked clothing, says the University of South Florida's butterfly atlas. Hackberry emperor butterflies tend to perch on vertical services like tree trunks and fence posts. Unlike their fellow flutterers, hackberry emperors "rarely nectar at flowers, preferring sap, fruit, detritus, and damp dirt instead," the butterfly atlas notes.