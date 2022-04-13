Drug Take Back Day April 30 at Cedar Falls Public Safety

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Public Safety will host a site for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.

Citizens can dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused prescription drugs at the Public Safety building, 4600 South Main St. The receptacle is placed just inside the front doors of the facility. To arrange pick-up by a public safety officer, call 319-273-8612 during those hours on April 30.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted including tablets, capsules, and patches. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. If disposing of medication in an original container, remove any identifying information from the prescription label. Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices are accepted only after the batteries are removed from the device.

The prescription drug return receptacle is accessible 24/7 at the front entrance of the Public Safety building. Take Back Day is designed to increase awareness.

