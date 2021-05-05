Drought conditions worsen across Iowa

WATERLOO – River banks are exposed and islands are popping up along the Cedar River as abnormally dry conditions have gripped the state.
The Cedar River in Waterloo dipped to 5.8 feet Tuesday, according to the United States Geographical Survey national water dashboard. Last year on the same day the river measured 6.65 feet.
“Starting this low already might be kind of a bad sign that rivers might be really low this year,” said Keith Schilling, state geologist and director of the Iowa Geological Survey at the University of Iowa.
Iowa typically gets about 40% of its rainfall from March through June, Schilling said, and rivers are usually high this time of year.
But a look at the Cedar River tells a different story.
“That’s not a good start when it’s May 4 and there’s islands in the Cedar River,” Schilling said.
Waterloo received about a half-inch of rain Monday, but that was just a taste of what the parched Iowa land is craving.
Portions of Butler, Bremer and Fayette counties are considered in a “moderate drought,” while most of Iowa, including Black Hawk County, has “abnormally dry” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Dry conditions have allowed farmers to get a head start on planting. As of Monday, according to the Iowa crop report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, 69% of corn is in the ground compared with the five-year average of 45%. The soybean crop is 43% planted, compared with a five-year average of 14%.
“While drier conditions during the planting are ideal, some farmers have had to set their planters deeper to find moisture,” said Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Without rainfall, dry soil conditions will keep seeds from germinating.
A good portion of northwest Iowa is in a “severe drought” for the second year.
Northeast Iowa has been among the drier regions of the state the last few months with precipitation amounts between 2 to 4 inches lower than normal, according to Glisan.
Waterloo has reported 2.66 inches of precipitation since March 1. Normal rainfall for this time of year is 6.85 inches.
According to Schilling, droughts cause more monetary losses than flooding. From 1991 to 2018, droughts in Iowa cost farmers about 10% more in losses than floods, according to his research.
In order to recover, the state needs a gradual accumulation of rainfall. Schilling estimated Iowa would need at least 10 inches of rain over a period of weeks to allow the ground to soak up the water.
“If it’s all at once, it doesn’t help a whole lot,” he said.
Severe droughts also can affect the water supply for communities that rely on shallow ground water.
“If we get through this year again with low rainfall and drought conditions, those issues are going to come to the surface,” Schilling said.
Extreme drought conditions can cause streams to completely dry up in places, killing fish. Small water critters can migrate to follow water, but “other wildlife are going to be in a world of hurt if this continues throughout the season,” Schilling said.
Fortunately May and June are typically the wettest months of the year for Iowa, and forecasts show an increased chance of cooler and wetter conditions.
In Waterloo there is a 40% chance of rain Wednesday night and a 50% chance of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range from 61-66 degrees during the days and in the 40s and night.