Drought conditions worsen across Iowa

WATERLOO – River banks are exposed and islands are popping up along the Cedar River as abnormally dry conditions have gripped the state.

The Cedar River in Waterloo dipped to 5.8 feet Tuesday, according to the United States Geographical Survey national water dashboard. Last year on the same day the river measured 6.65 feet.

“Starting this low already might be kind of a bad sign that rivers might be really low this year,” said Keith Schilling, state geologist and director of the Iowa Geological Survey at the University of Iowa.

Iowa typically gets about 40% of its rainfall from March through June, Schilling said, and rivers are usually high this time of year.

But a look at the Cedar River tells a different story.

“That’s not a good start when it’s May 4 and there’s islands in the Cedar River,” Schilling said.

Waterloo received about a half-inch of rain Monday, but that was just a taste of what the parched Iowa land is craving.

Portions of Butler, Bremer and Fayette counties are considered in a “moderate drought,” while most of Iowa, including Black Hawk County, has “abnormally dry” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.