Driving economy: 'Essential' truckers keep rolling to deliver food, vital medical supplies

WATERLOO -- Henry Hinz-Shirley has been screened for coronavirus in five different states.
“That’s something, isn’t it?,” said the professional truck driver, smiling. But Hinz-Shirley, who was taking a rest break at a local Waterloo truck stop earlier this week, said he’s proud to be doing his part in the battle being waged against COVID-19.
While many Americans are sheltering in place, the nation’s professional truck drivers are on the road hauling food and goods for stocking grocery stores and transporting vital medical equipment and supplies for hospitals and medical centers.
American truckers have been deemed “essential employees” by the federal government because their work is so important in keeping supply chains open and delivering their goods in a timely manner.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has temporarily suspended some “hours of service” regulations that say drivers can work 14 hours days, but must spend only 11 hours behind the wheel before taking off-road breaks. Now that rule no longer applies to drivers hauling loads of emergency supplies – medical equipment and supplies related to coronavirus, groceries, fuel and materials for building temporary quarantine or COVID-19-related housing. Drivers, however, must take a mandatory minimum 10-hour break after dropping their loads.
Public and driver safety continue to be the top priority for trucking firms, said Brenda Neville, president and CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association, based in Des Moines. Many companies have equipped drivers with personal protection kits (PPEs) that contain such items as gloves and masks.
“Truckers are doing the same thing they do every single day. They are committed to doing this job in good times and challenging times. COVID-19 has placed a burden on the trucking industry with the whole supply chain changing daily in response to consumers’ buying habits right now. Trucking is doing a great job responding to that,” Neville explained.
As a show of appreciation to truckers, IMTA staff spent several days this week handing out 1,000 freshly made box lunches to drivers passing through weigh stations in Jasper and Dallas counties.
Kenny Weinrich would simply like to sit down for a few minutes and enjoy a meal looking at something other than the windshield of his truck cab. “I’m getting sick of fast food, I can tell you that,” said the livestock hauler from Jackson, Mo.
Weinrich makes it to the Waterloo area about twice a week “hauling up cattle and bringing back pigs.” He describes the atmosphere on the road as “edgy, but the truck stops are taking good care of me.” He can get cleaned up, fuel up his rig and “buy stuff for the grandkids.”
You have free articles remaining.
Travel centers and truck stops provide food, fuel and the other essential amenities needed by professional drivers, including showers. NATSO, which represents the travel plaza and truck stop industry confirmed that its members are remaining open to fuel and feed drivers.
"Truck drivers are depending on truck stops and travel centers as they deliver food and life-saving supplies. Our members are committed to doing their part during the nation's response to this emergency," said Lisa Mullings, NATSO president and CEO. "Fuel retailers are 'essential' businesses that must remain open even if other 'nonessential' businesses are forced to close.”
Hinz-Shirley hauls Tyson Food products for his trucking firm to destinations throughout the Midwest, as well as points west, southwest and as far south as Georgia. He has seen barricaded public rest stops in some states, particularly when the public health emergency began unfolding.
“A driver has got to find places to stop and sleep and eat. The other thing is, the roadside parking where truckers are allowed to park fills up fast and truckstop parking fills up fast, too. Where are you supposed to park? You can’t park alongside the road because that’s illegal.”
Hinz-Shirley described driving an additional 150 miles on Monday to find an available parking spot to stop and get his 10 hours of sleep.
Neville said truckers face road challenges on a daily basis, but during this emergency “we’re seeing some rest areas are closed, or drivers aren’t able to use restroom or shower facilities. People don’t realize the impact that has on truckers.”
For example, Pennsylvania closed its rest stops when COVID-19 shutdowns began, and IMTA joined with the American Trucking Associations to pressure leaders at the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT to reopen rest stops for truck parking and the turnpike commission re-opened 17 service plazas with indoor restroom facilities.
Rick Cole of Eddyville hauls food waste from college campuses, hospitals and other institutions, but with colleges shut down, he expects his job will slow down, as well. “My hours are still up right now, but all of this is going to force a slow down at some point,” he said.
Like other drivers, Cole is not overly concerned about contracting coronavirus “because I’m always social distancing in my truck. I’m by myself most of the time, and I don’t go into many businesses. I’m also washing my hands a lot.”
While truckers are doing their jobs, Neville said small acts of kindness are appreciated. “One driver said he’d stopped for a meal and couldn’t go through the drive-thru, and a couple asked him what he wanted, went through the drive-thru and bought his lunch.
"Now more than ever, just share the road with truckers – maybe wave at them instead of flipping them off.”
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
Latest local coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the 34 new cases just before noon Thursday.
It’s not needed right now, with Iowans observing voluntary restrictions, she says
Families delay funerals, putting grief on hold to adhere to restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Black Hawk County officials will begin "a series of meetings" to prepare for a shelter-in-place scenario absent any statewide shutdowns.
"I was thinking, if I had it, I would feel it by now -- I was relatively asymptomatic. I was stunned."
Dr. Alex Ulfers is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
The couple have done live workouts on Facebook at 4:30 p.m.
Black Hawk County has one new positive case of coronavirus, with local health officials saying it was not related to the other three cases but was travel-related, meaning the county currently had no documented community spread as of Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer said she remained "hopeful" that the Phase 3 stimulus package could surmount political differences and pass quickly out of the Senate to get cash in the hands of Iowans soon as the pandemic wore on.
Waterloo road projects kicked off this week as viral pandemic hasn't affected that sector of the construction industry.
Black Hawk County considers local "shelter-in-place" option if governor fails to act.
"We are two people who never met, but who are trying our best to make a bad situation better for people."
Waterloo Schools started its "grab-n-go" meal program Monday for children 18 and younger while Cedar Falls Schools is starting its food distribution effort Tuesday.
From garlic to UV lamps to hot baths to nasal sprays, the World Health Organization responds to coronavirus/COVID-19 myths. More info at https…
"We do not, I repeat, we do not want to end up taking people to jail on criminal complaints because of a unwillingness to follow the governor's proclamation," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown
Waterloo Community Schools' employees will still be paid while classes are not in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Board of Education approved policy suspension.
None of the new cases are in Black Hawk County.
Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols.
Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings
"We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans," said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Tama County reported 3 new cases
Local church leaders are using use technology and social media platforms to serve the spiritual needs of their congregations while their churches remain closed to the public.
Curbside service at Den Herder Veterinary Hospital has been put into place to safeguard the health of pet owners, veterinarians and staff while continuing to treat pets.
While the Iowa Department of Education is not requiring public school districts to participate in online educational programs or any other services while school is closed, public districts may choose to use online learning options.
Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby. Perhaps that's why the idea of victory gardens is being revived — again.
As schools close for weeks and more people work remotely to protect against the spread of COVID-19, other kinds of risks may be rising for some of the most vulnerable in society.
The state announced Saturday that there are now 68 positive cases in Iowa. Fayette County also has its first case.
A lot of people are out of work for the first time due to COVID-19. If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa.
Waterloo City Council members approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Quentin Hart to declare a civil emergency due to the coronavirus. Hart then did exactly that.
Do you have a car and a willingness to help seniors stay healthy and fed during the COVID-19 crisis? Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents declared a state of emergency.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.
The Black Hawk County Jail announced Wednesday it was allowing two free phone calls per inmate per week after it suspended all visitors to the facility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATERLOO — The beer wasn’t green, but it was ready to flow at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Jameson’s Public House on Tuesday.
Coronavirus forces postponement of elective surgeries, procedures at MercyOne; UnityPoint restricts visitors
Elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing were being postponed at MercyOne's Waterloo and Cedar Falls medical centers until further notice, hospital officials announced Tuesday.
"We're not just going to test everybody," said Black Hawk County's public health director. "(People) might make assumptions. But the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to other respiratory illnesses."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.