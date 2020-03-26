Driving economy: 'Essential' truckers keep rolling to deliver food, vital medical supplies

Public and driver safety continue to be the top priority for trucking firms, said Brenda Neville, president and CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association, based in Des Moines. Many companies have equipped drivers with personal protection kits (PPEs) that contain such items as gloves and masks.

“Truckers are doing the same thing they do every single day. They are committed to doing this job in good times and challenging times. COVID-19 has placed a burden on the trucking industry with the whole supply chain changing daily in response to consumers’ buying habits right now. Trucking is doing a great job responding to that,” Neville explained.

As a show of appreciation to truckers, IMTA staff spent several days this week handing out 1,000 freshly made box lunches to drivers passing through weigh stations in Jasper and Dallas counties.

Kenny Weinrich would simply like to sit down for a few minutes and enjoy a meal looking at something other than the windshield of his truck cab. “I’m getting sick of fast food, I can tell you that,” said the livestock hauler from Jackson, Mo.