Drivers identified in fatal Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS --Police have released the identity of the motorist who died in a Sunday crash in Cedar Falls.

Rebecca Jean Hall-Fencl, 42, of Waterloo, died of injuries suffered when her Nissan sport utility vehicle collided with a semi, according to Cedar Falls police.

The accident happened at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls. Witnesses said a Freightliner semi was headed north on Hudson Road when the eastbound Nissan failed to stop for a posted stop sign and hit the side of the semi.