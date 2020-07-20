Drivers identified in fatal Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS --Police have released the identity of the motorist who died in a Sunday crash in Cedar Falls.
Rebecca Jean Hall-Fencl, 42, of Waterloo, died of injuries suffered when her Nissan sport utility vehicle collided with a semi, according to Cedar Falls police.
The semi driver, Michael Martin, 70, of Spring Hill, Fla., wasn’t injured.
The accident happened at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls. Witnesses said a Freightliner semi was headed north on Hudson Road when the eastbound Nissan failed to stop for a posted stop sign and hit the side of the semi.
