You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver trapped in Waterloo rollover crash (VIDEO)
0 comments
breaking top story

Driver trapped in Waterloo rollover crash (VIDEO)

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital and another had to be freed from an overturned van following a crash in Waterloo on Tuesday morning.

Details weren’t available, but the accident between the van and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and Adrian Street around 11:30 a.m.

The impact knocked the Chevrolet van on its side, trapping the driver. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue pulled the van driver out through the back doors, and he was able to walk after he was freed.

One person in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

 Fire photos 2019

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News