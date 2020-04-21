Driver trapped in Waterloo rollover crash (VIDEO)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital and another had to be freed from an overturned van following a crash in Waterloo on Tuesday morning.

Details weren’t available, but the accident between the van and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and Adrian Street around 11:30 a.m.

The impact knocked the Chevrolet van on its side, trapping the driver. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue pulled the van driver out through the back doors, and he was able to walk after he was freed.

One person in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

