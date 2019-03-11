Try 3 months for $3
031019ho-fayette-crash

Four people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash near West Union on Sunday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF

WEST UNION --- Four people suffered minor injuries in a crash Sunday involving three vehicles in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls of the three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Nature Road and Lincoln Road. Deputies said two vehicles were southbound on Lincoln Road -- driven by Phyllis Fosaaen, 73, of West Union, and Jessica L. Jepsen-Rupp, 26, of Decorah.

A third vehicle was driven by Anthony G. Williams, 21, of Victoria, Minn., lost control due to road conditions and collided with Jepsen-Rupp's vehicle, causing a three-vehicle collision. Four people sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Palmer Emergency in West Union.

Damage to Williams' 2011 Chevy Equinox and Jepsen-Rupp's 2018 Ford Fiesta were both considered a total loss. Damage to Fosaaen's 2009 Chevy Impala was estimated at $1,500. Williams was ticketed for following too closely, a simple misdemeanor.

Fayette County sheriff's Office was assisted by West Union Fire, and Gunderson and Postville Ambulance Services.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Editor at The Courier

Load comments