WEST UNION --- Four people suffered minor injuries in a crash Sunday involving three vehicles in Fayette County.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls of the three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Nature Road and Lincoln Road. Deputies said two vehicles were southbound on Lincoln Road -- driven by Phyllis Fosaaen, 73, of West Union, and Jessica L. Jepsen-Rupp, 26, of Decorah.
A third vehicle was driven by Anthony G. Williams, 21, of Victoria, Minn., lost control due to road conditions and collided with Jepsen-Rupp's vehicle, causing a three-vehicle collision. Four people sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Palmer Emergency in West Union.
Damage to Williams' 2011 Chevy Equinox and Jepsen-Rupp's 2018 Ford Fiesta were both considered a total loss. Damage to Fosaaen's 2009 Chevy Impala was estimated at $1,500. Williams was ticketed for following too closely, a simple misdemeanor.
Fayette County sheriff's Office was assisted by West Union Fire, and Gunderson and Postville Ambulance Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.