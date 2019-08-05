{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- A driver had to flee out of her window after the truck she was backing up lost its brakes and rolled underwater at a state park lake.

Waterloo Police, Waterloo Fire Rescue, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were called to Brinker Lake, along Wyth Road inside George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, at 4:42 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle rolling into the lake.

Waterloo Police say Christopher Bunz, the owner of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, was backing up a boat trailer to load a boat onto it at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, but then switched places with Amy Kavalier-Thompson, 43, so that Bunz could load up the boat, according to the police report.

As Kavalier-Thompson began to back up, she told police the brake pedal fell to the floor, and the truck began to roll into the water.

Bunz told police he heard Kavalier-Thompson trying to force the gear shift into park to no avail, and told her to get out through the truck's window.

Kavalier-Thompson told police that she was already in the water by the time she realized what was happening, and swam out the driver's side window as the truck sank into the lake.

Waterloo Fire Rescue said the Cedar Valley Underwater Dive Team located the pickup about 30 to 40 yards offshore. It was towed out by Ray Mount Wrecker Service in Waterloo.

