{{featured_button_text}}

HESPER – A Minnesota man spent the night in a cornfield after surviving a single-vehicle crash in rural Winneshiek County Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies said Mark Stutzman, 62, of Canton, Minn., was driving his 2013 Ford Focus east on County Road A14/380th Street in Hesper Township around 10 p.m. Thursday when he lost control and went in a ditch. His vehicle hit a field driveway and landed in a cornfield.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

It wasn’t until the following morning that the accident was discovered, and Stutzman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He was cited for failure to maintain control.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments