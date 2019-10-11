HESPER – A Minnesota man spent the night in a cornfield after surviving a single-vehicle crash in rural Winneshiek County Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies said Mark Stutzman, 62, of Canton, Minn., was driving his 2013 Ford Focus east on County Road A14/380th Street in Hesper Township around 10 p.m. Thursday when he lost control and went in a ditch. His vehicle hit a field driveway and landed in a cornfield.
It wasn’t until the following morning that the accident was discovered, and Stutzman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He was cited for failure to maintain control.
