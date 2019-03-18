WATERLOO -- One person was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Friday, and police are searching for the second vehicle.
Waterloo Police were called to northbound Washington Street at West Ninth Street at 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a crash with injuries.
Jaquis Galloway, 45, was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by Waterloo Fire Rescue for injuries sustained in the accident.
Galloway told police he was northbound on Washington Street when his vehicle was hit by another, but didn't remember anything else. He complained of severe head, neck, abdominal and groin pain, according to police. The extent of Galloway's injuries is unknown.
A witness told police she was northbound on Washington Street behind both vehicles and saw a silver, four-door car swerve its right passenger side into the back left rear of Galloway's vehicle, causing both vehicles to spin out. She said the silver car then drove the wrong way on Washington Street and North on 11th Street to flee the scene.
Police say they are still looking for information on the silver car involved.
