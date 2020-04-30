Driver rescued from burning vehicle in weekend crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Passersby pulled a Waterloo man from his crashed car shortly before the vehicle caught fire.

The accident happened at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 20 near the Kimball Avenue overpass.

The passersby found a 2018 Ford Taurus had crashed into the concrete overpass supports, and driver Nickalas Schmidt, 22, was slumped over the wheel unconscious, according to the accident report.

A pair of good Samaritans pulled Schmidt from the wrecked vehicle, which then ignited and became engulfed in flames.

Medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Schmidt to MercyOne Medical Center where he was treated, according to the report.

Schmidt, who was been driving home following an overnight shift at work, told police the accident happened when a semi swerved, forcing him off the road.

The identity of the passersby wasn’t immediately available.

