Driver rescued after clinging to roof of car sinking into Cedar River

WATERLOO -- One person was rescued after the car they were driving went off a boat ramp and floated into the Cedar River.

The driver, an adult female who was not named, was the only one in a passenger vehicle that went off of a boat ramp near the Waterloo Boat House, 707 Park Road, and into the river shortly after midnight Saturday, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bill Beck.

He said it wasn't clear if the driver or someone else had called for assistance, but when the fire department arrived with a boat, the car had floated around 150 yards offshore and the driver was "clinging to the roof" of the vehicle, Beck said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. Beck didn't know the extent of those injuries or the reason why the car drove off the ramp.

Waterloo Police sent four officers to assist in the rescue, according to police calls for service.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

