{{featured_button_text}}
061119jr-crash-waterloo-2

One person was injured when his pickup truck rolled on its side in a two-vehicle crash at West Fourth and lower Washington streets on June 11, 2019.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – A driver is recovering following a Tuesday afternoon collision that knocked his pickup truck on its side in downtown Waterloo.

Michael John Magee, 78, suffered a minor injury to his left hand, according to the accident report. Magee had been trapped inside his truck, and firefighters had to cut the roof from the vehicle to free him. He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment

The other driver, 28-year-old Jeremy Amans, wasn’t injured, according to the report.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Fourth and lower Washington streets.

Magee had been headed northbound on West Fourth Street, and Amans was traveling on Washington Street, according to the accident report. The intersection is controlled by a stoplight.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments