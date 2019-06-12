WATERLOO – A driver is recovering following a Tuesday afternoon collision that knocked his pickup truck on its side in downtown Waterloo.
Michael John Magee, 78, suffered a minor injury to his left hand, according to the accident report. Magee had been trapped inside his truck, and firefighters had to cut the roof from the vehicle to free him. He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment
The other driver, 28-year-old Jeremy Amans, wasn’t injured, according to the report.
You have free articles remaining.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Fourth and lower Washington streets.
Magee had been headed northbound on West Fourth Street, and Amans was traveling on Washington Street, according to the accident report. The intersection is controlled by a stoplight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.