WAVERLY – A St. Louis man and his passengers were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 218 on Saturday.
Bremer County sheriff’s deputies said Bryan Kemper, 28, was driving north when he fell asleep around 12:28 a.m., and his 2015 GMC Terrain entered the median around exit 205 near Waverly. Kemper then overcorrected and crossed back over the northbound lanes causing the vehicle to roll multiple times into the east ditch, according to the sheriff's office.
Kemper and three passengers suffered varying injuries. The passengers were identified as Jessica Ellis, 28, Jesstine Jeffrey, 27, and Elliot Baugh, 29, all of St. Louis. They were transported to the Waverly Health Center for their injuries.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waverly Ambulance and Waverly Fire Department.
