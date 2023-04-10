WAVERLY — An Allison man was injured when he was thrown from his vehicle during a chase with authorities Monday morning.

Details weren’t immediately available, but 18-year-old Wyatt Allan Mitchell was taken to Waverly Hospital by Waverly Ambulance following the accident, according to a report filed by the Iowa State Patrol.

Mitchell was driving a Volkswagen Beetle eastbound on Iowa Highway 3 around 9:45 a.m. and entered Waverly, the report states.

He allegedly made an abrupt turn around at 10th Avenue Soutwest. Mitchell was ejected as the vehicle entered the ditch, vaulted, and rolled, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

