JANESVILLE --- A La Porte City woman was transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City for injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 218 Sunday, reportedly caused by a drunken driver.

Kassie Henning, 21, was driving southbound in a Jeep Liberty shortly after 11 p.m. at mile marker 191 south of Janesville. Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies said a car driven by James Fredericksen, 60, of Buffalo, Minn., rear-ended her vehicle.

Fredericksen was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated.

The accident remains under investigation.

