DECORAH – A motorist got stuck after apparently mistaking a mountain bike trail for a road on Sunday.
The sport utility vehicle entered the trail near Dunning Springs and almost made it to the Fifth Street bridge before getting trapped, according to Decorah police.
No one was injured, and authorities are able to remove the vehicle, which took about $6,000 worth of damage.
Crews from the Winnishiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Fire Department and Don’t Towing responded to the call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Have they scheduled the mental evaluation of the driver yet?
Dumb a**! Was the driver using anything?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.