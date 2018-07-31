Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DECORAH – A motorist got stuck after apparently mistaking a mountain bike trail for a road on Sunday.

The sport utility vehicle entered the trail near Dunning Springs and almost made it to the Fifth Street bridge before getting trapped, according to Decorah police.

No one was injured, and authorities are able to remove the vehicle, which took about $6,000 worth of damage.

Crews from the Winnishiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Fire Department and Don’t Towing responded to the call.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

