Driver found after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo
breaking top story

Driver found after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo

090920jr-crash-south-2

Police are investigating after a man was found injured at an intersection of West Fourth and South streets, Waterloo, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- Police have located the driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Officers discovered the driver when they were sent to an unrelated call shortly after 67-year-old Robert Chambers was hit by a vehicle and collapsed at the intersection of West Fourth and South streets around 7:35 p.m.

Medics took Chambers, who uses a service dog, to a nearby hospital with a broken femur and other injuries, and he is expected to survive, according to police.

The driver is a 17-year-old male, and police continue to investigate the collision.

