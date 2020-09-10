Driver found after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Police have located the driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Officers discovered the driver when they were sent to an unrelated call shortly after 67-year-old Robert Chambers was hit by a vehicle and collapsed at the intersection of West Fourth and South streets around 7:35 p.m.

Medics took Chambers, who uses a service dog, to a nearby hospital with a broken femur and other injuries, and he is expected to survive, according to police.

The driver is a 17-year-old male, and police continue to investigate the collision.

