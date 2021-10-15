 Skip to main content
Driver escapes injury in train collision in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man escaped injury when he crashed into a train on Tuesday.

According to the accident report, 60-year-old Victor Mayinga Mbalinga was headed south on North Elk Run Road around 5:30 a.m. when he collided with an Iowa Northern Railroad train that was in the crossing.

The crossing’s red flashing lights were active at the time of the crash, and a railroad flagger was in the roadway and had to move out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

Mbalinga’s Honda Odyssey was a total loss, according to the crash report, but Mbalinga wasn’t hurt. The train wasn’t damaged.

The driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving without insurance and a railroad crossing violation.

