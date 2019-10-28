WATERLOO – The driver of a van that struck a railroad signal Monday morning took off following the crash.
Details of the collision weren’t immediately available, but police were called to the accident on Conger Street near Reed Street around 7:30 a.m. and found an unoccupied van next to the toppled rail crossing arms.
No one was in the van, and it wasn’t clear if any other vehicles were involved.
