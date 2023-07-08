WATERLOO — The Summer Soul Classic Parade helped kick off Saturday’s festivities for the North End Arts and Music Festival.

Residents lined the sidewalks along the parade route between Gates and Furgerson-Fields parks as 10 drill teams from across the Midwest danced in the streets to the cadence of their drumlines. Besides Waterloo’s Union Baptist Crusaders, participating drill teams came from Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. They were all here for a drill team competition that happened in the evening.

Along with parade entries from local businesses and organizations, the drill teams flooded into Furgerson-Fields Park, where the festival was being held. The Destruction Drill Team of Omaha, Nebraska, was announced as the parade’s winning drill entry.

This is the fifth year since 2018 that Marching Against the Darkness has hosted the drill team competition. It wasn’t held in 2020.

Participating teams have also taken part in a parade that led to the festival since at least 2019. The Summer Soul Classic Parade is hosted by Project Ready Community Outreach.

At the North End Arts and Music Festival, DJ Smilez warmed up the crowd during the afternoon. The Davenport-based Sam Mack Jr. Band and old-school local R&B band Flavah performed later. There was also an appearance from local artist Daniel Mitchell.

The festival was first held in 2009. It had been on the African-American Historical & Cultural Museum grounds at East Fourth and Adams streets before moving to the park along Onedia Street in 2019.

Hundreds were at the park to enjoy the entertainment while eating at food stands and visiting other vendors for businesses and organizations. The drill teams spent time there, as well, before going on to their competition at Young Arena.

